Home to the legendary veal parmigiana and other Italian delicacies, DeMaino’s Restaurant will kick off its Valentine’s Day Weekend festivities with a special performance Friday night.

“We’ll have John and Lori Watkins performing all their favorite love songs,” said Lenny DeMaino, whose family has owned and operated the popular restaurant for 90 years.

There will be Valentine’s Day dining specials all weekend, including prime rib, veal chops, rack of lamb, and seafood. Desserts include cannoli, chocolate molten cake, tiramisu, cheesecake, and bread pudding.

“We’ll be celebrating all weekend with different specials and treats and trying to get in the spirit of Valentine’s Day,” said DeMaino. “We need more love in the world, so we’re going to try and promote some more love.”

Lenny DeMaino hit the 45-year milestone in October for ownership of the landmark located on Malden Street, a half-block from the Abraham Lincoln School.

DeMaino’s grandfather, Leonardo DeMaino, and father, Nick DeMaino, launched the restaurant on the road to greatness. Lenny’s sons are L.J. DeMaino and Nick DeMaino.

Valentine’s Plans? Valentine’s Weekend Kicks off Friday at Demaino’s Restaurant