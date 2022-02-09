News Briefs

Revere Dems to Hold Caucus on February 26

“The Revere Democratic City Committee will be holding its caucuses on Saturday, February 26th at 10am ahead of the Democratic Endorsing Convention on June 3rd and 4th at the DCU Center in Worcester. The caucus for all six wards will be held simultaneously and 100% virtually with no in-person option. You can register to participate by using the link below which can also be found on our Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/RevereDems.

Participants are asked to join promptly at 10:00am as the caucus will close its “doors” promptly at 10:15am. Persons arriving after “doors have closed” will not be able to participate in the caucus, but may, however, observe.

Registration Link:

https://tinyurl.com/REVDEMS2-26

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.”

PCSS Partners With the Spark and Stitch Institute on Series of Seminars for Parents

The Pioneer Charter School, a K-12 system with campuses in Everett and Saugus is offering a series of webinars for parents geared toward helping students navigate the unique challenges of coming of age during a pandemic.

The series of webinars focus on topics including; screen time and mental health, boundaries and the teenage brain and building resilience and managing stress. The webinars are run by Spark and Stitch Institute, which was founded by Dr. David Walsh and his daughter Erin. Walsh is also the founder of the National Institute of Media and Family.

Two webinars have already been held focused on managing children’s stress levels and maximizing the benefits and minimizing the harm of screen time. There are two more webinars left this year on February 17th “Three Common Beliefs About Your Teenager That Can Derail Your Relationship (And What To Do Instead)” and “Let’s Get Started: Disrupting Bias in Children and Youth” on March 22.

“The pandemic has made adolescence a more difficult time to navigate than ever before and parents, teachers and students need every resource possible to help them through this unprecedented time,” said Barish Icin, CEO of Pioneer Charter School of Science. “The skills learned in these webinars, such as resilience, stress management and conflict resolution, are invaluable and we are thrilled to bring them into our students’ homes.”

For additional information about the webinars or the Pioneer Charter School of Science please visit https://pioneercss.org/

Massachusetts Republican Convention Is On

The 2022 Republican State Convention will be held on Saturday, May 21st where delegates will gather in Springfield to endorse candidates for statewide office and to elect Republicans that will be on the November ballot. The Revere Republican City Committee will be meeting in February to elect delegates to participate in the Republican Convention. You will be notified within a few days the location, date and time of this meeting.

In order to be a delegate you must have registered as a Republican as 0f December 31, 2021. If you are seriously interested, let us know no later than February 11th. This date is essential because the Revere Ward Delegates must be selected by mid-February. The Massachusetts Republican Conventions are always fascinating and definitely intriguing!

Contact Republican State Committee members so you won’t miss out:

Paul Ronukaitus /[email protected] / 617-846-9331

Joyce M. Kelly / [email protected] / 617-697-4002

Public Hearing for MBTA Fare Tariff Changes

The MBTA will host a virtual public hearing on Thursday, February 17, at 6 p.m. to discuss fare change proposals that aim to improve equity by closing gaps in existing fare structures for Reduced Fare Riders, to minimize pandemic-related revenue implications and budget uncertainties while increasing ridership where possible, and to simplify fare tariff rules as the MBTA’s Fare Transformation Program moves forward. These changes include:

• Making the 5-Day FlexPass on mTicket for Commuter Rail permanent;

• Reducing the price of the 1-Day LinkPass;

• Expanding second transfers on Local Buses, Express Buses, and/or Subway; and

• Proposed changes for Reduced Fare Riders that include:

• Introducing the 7-Day LinkPass for Reduced Fare Riders;

• Introducing Monthly Passes for Reduced Fare Riders on Commuter Rail, Ferry, and Express Bus; and

• Expanding the validity of the LinkPass for Reduced Fare Riders to Commuter Rail Zone 1A and Inner Harbor Ferry.

The MBTA welcomes public comment on these proposals. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. Members of the public can register for the meeting online. The meeting will be recorded and posted online for those who cannot attend.

A virtual public meeting will also be held next Thursday, February 10, at 6 p.m..

If approved by the full MBTA Board in March, these fare changes would go into effect on July 1, 2022. The public is welcome to submit comments online through Thursday, March 3, 2022, at mbta.com/2022FareChanges or by email to [email protected] The Title VI analysis will be shared with the MBTA’s Board and posted to mbta.com prior to the scheduled March 24, 2022, Board meeting.

National Burn Awareness Week 2022 is Now

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced that National Burn Awareness Week started on Sunday, providing an opportunity to promote awareness of burn safety strategies – especially in homes with children.

“Scalds from hot liquids have been the leading form of serious burn injuries in Massachusetts for as long as we’ve been tracking burn data, and young children are injured most often,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said. “Kids under 5 suffered half of all reported scald injuries statewide in 2021.”

“A home fire is a devastating event,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “To prevent burn injuries in the kitchen and throughout the home, it’s important for families to talk about fire safety with children and have access to safety equipment like smoke alarms throughout the home.”

This year’s Burn Awareness Week theme is “Burning Issues in the Kitchen.” According to data from the Massachusetts Burn Injury Reporting System (M-BIRS), hot cooking liquids such as boiling water, grease, and oil caused more scald burns than all other sources combined, and they represent the leading cause of all burn injuries. Children under 5 last year suffered nearly five times more of these scalds than the next leading age group.

Young children are also at disproportionate risk of injury from hot food and drinks. Although children under 5 represent about 6% of Massachusetts’ population, they suffered 82% of hot beverage scalds and 53% of hot food scalds in 2021.

Kitchen Burn Safety Tips

• Very young children love to explore their environment. They can be kept away from hot stoves, pots, and pans with a safety gate, highchair, or playpen. Older children should be taught that the stove is a “No Kid Zone” and to stay three giant steps away from it.

• Wear short or close-fitting sleeves when cooking. Loose-fitting sleeves can catch fire if they come into contact with burners. There were five reported clothing ignitions while cooking in 2021.

• Keep hot food and drinks away from the edges of counters and tabletops. Using placemats instead of a tablecloth can reduce the risk of hot food and drinks being pulled over the edge.

• Never hold or carry a child while you have a hot drink in your hand. A wiggling baby can cause a spill that burns you or your precious cargo. If you’re on the move with hot coffee or tea, consider a travel mug if there are children underfoot.

• Keep matches and lighters out of reach from your child. Help children understand that matches and lighters are tools, not toys.

• Make sure the hot water from your tap is at 120°F or lower. At 150°F, third-degree burns can occur in less than 2 seconds. To test your tap, run your hot water for a minute and then check the temperature with a kitchen thermometer; if it’s above 120°F, lower the setting on your water heater until the temperature is low enough. When replacing your water heater, consider installing a thermostatic mixing valve that will limit the output temperature to 120°F.

Massachusetts law requires hospitals and health care providers to report any burn injury that extends over 5% or more of the victim’s body to the State Fire Marshal’s office. For 36 years, this data has been compiled through the Massachusetts Burn Injury Reporting System (M-BIRS), which was launched as a tool to identify arsonists who injured themselves while setting fires. Today, M-BIRS is also used to help fire and health officials understand burn hazards that can be mitigated through public education, regulation, or intervention strategies.

No Veterans Food Pantry for February

Due to circumstances beyond our control, there will be no Revere Veterans’ Food Pantry during the month of February.

The next Veterans’ Food Pantry is planned for March 2nd, 10:30-Noon. Please call us before that date to confirm, as it is tentative.

The Revere Food Pantry is available to you. Please call 3-1-1 for more information.

Thank you for your understanding in this matter.

Thank you for your service.

Department of Veterans Services