Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for Residents To Be Given Out on First-Come First-Serve Basis

The Revere Department of Public Health received a large shipment of COVID-19 rapid tests to distribute to Revere-based organizations and residents. Residents have multiple options to pick up self-test kits, and the Department of Public Health stresses certain eligibility concerns. To obtain a kit, you must be a resident of the City of Revere (proof of residency required). Residents should be aware that these kits are first come first serve, limit of 2 kits per person, and there will be no ability to reserve or deliver. Please note, vulnerable populations such as the elderly, homeless, and veterans will also be receiving self-test kits through various organizations – this distribution is specifically designed for the general population.

Beginning next week, February 14, the Revere Department of Public Health will be distributing in the following locations every Monday (except for President’s Day) and Thursday in February while supplies last:

Monday, February 14 from 3:00-6:00 at the Revere Food Hub (200 Winthrop Ave): For the testing kits, we will offer both drive up and walk up at the Food Hub located at 200 Winthrop Ave, but no one will be allowed inside of the building. Masks are required for both walk up and drive up. We strongly encourage residents to drive up if possible due to lack of parking. Due to President’s Day, they will NOT be distributing kits on Monday, February 21. First come-first serve, limit of 2 kits per person, each person must have identification with proof of Revere address.

Thursday, February 17 from 8:15-5:00 PM at the Revere 311 Office (281 Broadway, City Hall lower Pleasant Street entrance). First come-first serve, limit of 2 kits per person, each person must have identification with proof of Revere address. No reservations or delivery option available. Masks are required in Revere City Hall.

Depending on quantity at the end of the week, the same hours and times will repeat for the next week, except for Monday, February 21 due to President’s Day. There will be no reserving or delivery of these kits, so please prepare accordingly. Residents with any questions or concerns can reach out to Revere 311 by calling 3-1-1 (781-286-8311).