Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Residents Receive Academic Honors

Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. The following local students were recently named to the University’s dean’s list for the Fall semester, which ended in December 2021.

• Nada Abou Hadiba, majoring in Health Science.

• Michael Haile, majoring in Computer Sci/Game Development.

• Christopher Ramirez Caro, majoring in Chemical Engineering.

• Ergest Beshaj, majoring in Electrical and Computer Engr.

• Michael Sekenski, majoring in Electrical Engineering.

• Chuxian Feng, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

The University Honors Program offers high caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest residential communities, participate in enriched, interdisciplinary courses, and engage in research and creative endeavors, service, and global experiences. Invitation into the University Honors Program is highly competitive and students must maintain a high GPA to maintain membership.

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-powered lifelong learning. Our world-renowned experiential approach empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.

Osorno Villamil Named to Dean’s List

Daniel Osorno Villamil made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

Christopher on Dean’s List

Erinn Christopher of Revere has been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition. Erinn is studying History and Film and Media Studies.