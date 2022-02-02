Letter to the Editor

Two Kingdoms

Dear Editor,

The Book of Ecclesiastes written by King Solomon states that “there is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live.” Eccl 3:12. And that a person finds satisfaction in honest work, enjoying the fruits of labor because it is “a gift from God.” Eccl 3:14. With God, everything has meaning. He brings peace and satisfaction to one’s life.

But two Kingdoms exist in our world:

The Kingdom of light, brings clarity, order, goodness, and fosters people of integrity, character, and kindness who support life, liberty and the opportunity for the pursuit of happiness. This Kingdom of light provides guardrails to protect people from behavior that will ultimately harm them and allows people to thrive in safety and peace. Yet it graciously avails an atmosphere of mutual respect for different views and open discussions and learning experiences.

The second kingdom that appears to be more prevalent at this time in our culture is the Kingdom of Darkness. Dictated by forces of evil, it fosters greed and selfishness that lead people into bondage, chaos, division, violence, finger pointing, hatred, cancelling conservative and Christian views from being heard, encouraging harmful addictions, and even promoting the killing of life in its most innocent form, the baby in the womb!

What Kingdom do you prefer? Our two political parties have their faults because man is not perfect, but they have clearly shown me what Kingdom they seem to favor. I’m voting Republican.

Lucia Hunter