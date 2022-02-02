Jack Satter House Tenants Association Officers Installed at Jan. 27 Ceremony

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Ward 5 Councillor Al Fiore joined residents of the Jack Satter House on Revere Beach Boulevard for the Tenants Association Installation of Officers Jan. 27 in the community room at the senior residential building.

Roxanne Aiello was installed as the new president of the Tenants Association, succeeding Joanne Monteforte, who served the past two years as president.

Mayor Arrigo delivered the opening remarks.

“I know we’ve been through an awful lot over the last few years, and I can’t thank you enough for your resilience and the ability for you to adapt through these particularly crazy times,” said Mayor Arrigo. “On behalf of the city I just want to thank the incoming and outgoing residents who put the time and effort in to continue to make this beautiful building the top-level living quarters that it is. We thank you for your commitment to your community in the building. I look forward to a great year ahead.”

Arrigo, who had taken time out from his busy, pre-snowstorm preparations, also presented citations to the officers and board members.

Like Arrigo, Fiore also drew a warm reception from the assemblage in what his first official appearance at the Satter House as the newly elected Ward 5 councilor.

Fiore told a heartwarming story in his remarks.

“About 35 years ago I cut my teeth in politics with a young man at the time who was running for the Ward 5 City Council seat, and shortly after he got elected, I went to him and I said, ‘I have a friend in the Satter House that needs something’.

“He said, ‘Al, what the Satter House wants, the Satter House gets’,’’ recalled Fiore. “And that man was John Arrigo, the mayor’s father.”

Continuing his tale, Fiore said, “Full circle, when I saw the mayor on my way into the Satter House, and I said to the mayor, ‘You’ve got to get that bus stop tarred and lined’. “You know what the mayor said to me: What the Satter House wants, the Satter House gets.”

Executive Director Steve Post, the installing officer, thanked the officers for their dedication to their leadership positions and spoke about the past two years and the challenges faced by Satter House residents during the pandemic.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since our last installation,” said Post. “Little did we know that when we held the last installation in January, 2020, with a beautiful banquet and the mayor in attendance, we didn’t know that our lives were going to be turned upside down, experiencing a worldwide pandemic unlike anything we’ve seen in over 100 years.

“Last year we postponed the elections for the Tenants Association and didn’t have the banquet,” continued Post. “We’re holding this event in the community room with a small crowd. I’m trying to be positive and think about it as a step forward. We’re moving on and I’m really hopeful that this year, 2022, is going to be even better as we progress throughout the year.”