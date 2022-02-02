Suffolk Downs Looking to Become an Outdoor Entertainment Venue Through 2025

In a Notice of Intent (NOI) filed recently with the Boston Conservation Commission (BCC), owners of the defunct Suffolk Downs thoroughbred racetrack are looking to create an interim outdoor entertainment venue that would operate through 2025.

HYM Investment Group, who is redeveloping the entire 170 acre site into a mixed-use development over the next two decades, looks to be capitalizing on the success of last summer’s move to open the historic racetrack oval to the public this summer. HYM also ran a successful drive-in movie program during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The proposed project is located on the Boston portion of the Suffolk Downs Redevelopment Site, which is located at 525 William F. McClellan Highway,” read the NOI that was filed with the BCC. “The project consists of creation of an interim outdoor entertainment venue, associated infrastructure, and other related site improvements to be located in a portion of the existing infield area. The venue will consist of a grassed area with temporary stage, restrooms, and vendor booths to remain in place until late 2025. This work is located within the footprint of the site grading designed as part of plans for future redevelopment of the site, and specifically for an area that is planned for a portion of the future Central Common open space area, which grading was previously approved under Order of Conditions (OOC) by MassDEP.”

Owners had to file a NOI with the BCC because the planned entertainment venue is on land subjected to Coastal Storm Flowage, borders Vegetated Wetland (BVW), and is within the local 25-Foot Waterfront Area regulated under the city’s ordinance protecting local wetlands and promoting climate change adaptation in Boston.

“The proposed work will not have an unacceptable significant or cumulative adverse effect upon the areas protected by the Ordinance,” read the NOI. “Therefore, we respectfully request that the Conservation Commission issue an Order of Conditions (OOC) allowing the project to proceed.”