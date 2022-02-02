Bike to the Sea to Discuss ‘Border to Boston Trail’ at Upcoming Meeting

Learn About the “Border to Boston Trail” at the next Bike to the Sea Member Meeting, via Zoom, on Wednesday, Feb. 9

Updates on a trail suitable for walking and bike riding from the New Hampshire border to Boston will be given at the next Bike to the Sea member meeting, via Zoom, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

David Reed of the East Coast Greenway will talk about what’s being done to complete this trail, specifically the last leg from Northern Strand Trail in Everett. Members and non-members are invited to attend this online meeting by registering at BikeToTheSea.Org.

Member meetings discuss upcoming events, trail progress and organization updates, and often feature guest speakers from area bike and trail advocates. It’s a great way for new or potential members to get involved in the organization.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Jay Cobau, [email protected], 339-224-2448.