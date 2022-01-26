Market Basket in Top Three U.S. Grocery Retailers, Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Finds

A nation-wide consumer survey confirms what legions of loyal customers already know. Major chains can learn a thing or two from New England’s regional favorite, Market Basket which boasts 86 stores with three more under construction throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island. Market Basket currently operates two stores in the local area, one in Revere and one in Chelsea.

According to the fifth annual Retailer Preference Index (RPI), Massachusetts-based Market Basket ranked third, following Amazon, which earned the top spot for the second consecutive year—and H.E.B, a supermarket chain headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 340 stores across the U.S.

The online survey of 10,000 U.S. households was undertaken by dunnhumby, a British customer data science company. Dunnhumby asked respondents to rate grocers on a number of key factors including service, pricing, quality, digital options, operations, convenience, speed, and rewards programs.

Widely recognized for outstanding customer service, competitive pricing, an extensive variety of high-quality products, and an unparalleled commitment to its employees, Market Basket ranked above Trader Joe’s, Wegman’s Target, Walmart, Costco, and other top retail brands in the survey that examined competitors within the U.S. grocery retail sector.

“We were gratified to learn that our valued customers placed us in the top three supermarkets in the country,” said David McLean, Operations Manager at Market Basket. “They highlighted continued excellence on price and operations, which is rewarding as our team seeks to fulfill our commitment to our “More for Your Dollar” shopping philosophy. The acknowledgment is truly a testament to how hard our Associates have worked and continue to work to serve our valued customers.”

As reported in Consumers' Checkbook, a family that spends $200 a week on groceries can save $1800 annually at Market Basket when compared to other supermarkets.