News Briefs

Postal Service Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

All Post Office locations will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Some Post Office locations may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31. Customers are advised to always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.

Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24.

If a box has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to either put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box, or take their items to one of our more than 34,000 Post Office locations.

Customers who are unable to mail items before the scheduled collection box pickup times on Dec. 24 should visit the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com to find Post Office locations that may be open late.

As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Northeast Metro Culinary Program Reopening James Wallace Breakheart Inn

Superintendent David DiBarri and Northeast Metro Tech Culinary Program Head Liz Beals are pleased to announce that the James Wallace Breakheart Inn will soon reopen to the public for sit-down meal service.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the closure of the James Wallace Breakheart Inn Restaurant — Northeast Metro Tech’s in-school restaurant — in 2020, but the restaurant will reopen to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Students in the Culinary Program prepare all meals served at the Breakheart Inn from scratch each day, and serve them as well as part of the Culinary Program curriculum.

From Jan. 5 onward, the 52-seat restaurant will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reservations can be made by phone on the day of service. To make a reservation call: 781-246-0810, x1114.

Guests wishing to enjoy a meal at Breakheart Inn will need to wear a mask to enter the building, at the main entrance to check in, and to enter the restaurant. Masks may be removed when guests have been seated and must be put back on when getting up from the table.

As the restaurant reopens, Chef James Nolan will join the team in the back of the house as a new chef instructor. Chef Nolan is a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, and brings 29 years of teaching experience and over 35 years of professional cooking experience to the Culinary Program. Chef Nolan is energetic, positive and looking forward to bringing new ideas and new skills to the students.

“I’m excited that our students will once again have the hands-on learning opportunities that the James Wallace Breakheart Inn provides when it is fully operational,” said Superintendent DiBarri. “We will have ample safety measures in place to maintain social distance and safety amid the pandemic, and we invite the community to stop by and see what our students are cooking.”

32BJ SEIU Congratulates Lydia Edwards on Historic Victory in State Senate Race

The following Statement is attributable to Roxana Rivera, Executive Vice President of 32BJ SEIU:

On behalf of the airport workers, cleaners, and security officers of 32BJ SEIU throughout Massachusetts, I am overjoyed that Lydia Edwards has been elected as State Senator in the primary election. This historic win is long overdue; when she is officially sworn in after the general election in January, Senator Edwards will be the first Black woman to represent this heavily BIPOC district where over 2,000 of 32BJ workers live and thousands more work.

Lydia Edwards is a fierce advocate for social justice, and has been one of workers’ strongest allies throughout her time on the Boston City Council. She has stood shoulder to shoulder with airport workers in their fight for better working conditions, a union, and raises for these essential workers ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and with her help, these airport workers have won significant change. She has already made positive change as a City Councilor through her housing and transportation advocacy work, and we know she will continue to get the job done for Boston and the entire state.

As we face another pandemic winter, inflation, and inequity, we need to keep electing change-makers like Senator Edwards into office. The members of 32BJ SEIU will enter 2022 with a more hopeful view due to Edward’s victory!