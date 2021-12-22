License Commission Okays License for Taqueria

The Revere License Commission addressed a full agenda of items at the commission’s regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, December 15.
Chairman Robert Selevitch and fellow commission members Daniel Occena and Linda Guinasso were on hand for the meeting.
The chief highlight of the meeting was the approval by the commissioners of a license for a new taqueria restaurant on No. Shore Rd., to be operated by the present owner of Esquite Taqueria on Shirley Ave.
The commission also approved, with two exceptions, a host of licenses for 2022.
Following are the agenda items and the commission’s actions on each:
Item #1
The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s, 339 Squire Road, Jeff Brewster, LLC Manager, Application for Transfer of a Common Victualler and Entertainment License: Application of The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s, for transfer of a Common Victualler and Entertainment license from Sarah L. Teck Management, Inc. All operations to remain the same.
Discussion and vote:
Mr. Brewster appeared on behalf of himself and told the commission that the only change in the license will be a change of ownership.
“Everything in the operation will remain the same,” said Brewster.
There were neither any proponents nor any opponents and there were no questions from the commissioners.
The application was approved 3-0.
Item #2
Mass. Trips, Inc., d/b/a Esquite Taqueria 1150 North Shore Road Emiliano Moreno, Manager, Application for a Common Victualler License: Application of Mass. Trips, Inc. d/b/a Esquite Taqueria, Emiliano Moreno, Manager, for a Common Victualler license to be exercised at 1150 North Shore Road. Requested hours are Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. Requested seating is 18.
Discussion and vote:
Mr. Moreno of 370 Ocean Ave. appeared for himself and explained to the commissioners his new restaurant venture at 1150 No. Shore Rd. at the former location of Larry’s BBQ.
“Following the success of our restaurant on Shirley Ave., we’re looking to expand our business, focusing on take-out during the pandemic,” said Moreno. “We’ll be following the model of taquerias in New York City. Our present restaurant closes at 9:00 and we’re looking to provide food for those who want to eat later. We’ll be hiring 12-15 additional employees. We’ll still be a family-oriented business; There’ll be no alcohol.”
“I’ve eaten at your place on Shirley Ave. a few times and am very excited for your new location,” noted Selevitch.
“This will be a great location for this new business,” Guinasso added.
There were no proponents or opponents and the request was approved 3-0.
Extended New Year’s Eve hours:
In a separate piece of business, Selevitch noted that on New Year’s Eve, the commission has allowed dining and entertainment establishments to stay open until 3:00 a.m., though service of alcohol still is shut off by 2:00 a.m.
“The only thing we’re doing is allowing the entertainment license to be extended to 3:00,” said Selevitch. “This is something we’ve done for the past few years.”
The motion was approved 3-0.
Communications:
1. Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) advisory regarding recent news about non-consensual drugging occurring at bars, clubs, and other licensed premises.
2. ABCC notice of approval of application of Los Compadres Oaxaqueños, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill for a Wine/Malt restaurant license.
3. ABCC notice of approval of application of Orange Grove Market, Inc., for a change of license category to All Alcohol.
4. ABCC notice of approval of application of Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere for a change of manager.
5. ABCC notice of approval of application of Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant for a change of license category to All Alcohol.
License Renewals:
The commission gave its imprimatur to the routine renewal of licenses for the following businesses and clubs with two exceptions, which are discussed below:
Automatic Amusement Devices
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
Twin Corp. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway
Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard
KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard
Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street
Common Victualler
Northgate Partners, LLC d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road
Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway
Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street
SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven Food Store #27471C, 1120 North Shore Road
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
A.M. Pizza, Inc. d/b/a Domino’s Pizza, 570 Broadway
AMBU, LLC d/b/a Subway, 3 Everett Street, Unit 3D-2
Calixto, Inc. d/b/a Bridge Pizzeria, 800 Washington Avenue
Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Road
Dimino Brothers Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Dimino’s Subs, 190 Revere Beach Parkway
Dolcan, LLC d/b/a Istanbul Diner, 120 VFW Parkway
El Tipico Salvadoreno Restaurant, Inc., 227 Revere Street
Felicita D’Alelio d/b/a Brewin’ Café, 311 Broadway
Gil Lopera, Inc. d/b/a La Abuela Carmen Products, 154 Squire Road
Gyong Ho, Inc. d/b/a Flaming Grill & Buffet, 31F Furlong Drive
Happy Garden Revere, Inc. d/b/a Happy Garden, 80 Revere Beach Boulevard
Kwan Fe Cheung d/b/a China Garden, 750 Washington Avenue
La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue
N. Pizza, Inc. d/b/a Nonni’s Pizza, 750 Washington Avenue
Revere Pancakes, Inc. d/b/a IHOP 4732, 105 Squire Road
S&S Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 145 Broadway
Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 35 Squire Road
Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 30 Squire Road
Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 5 Ward Street
Sayar Food Market, Inc., 3E Everett Street
Seak Ly Kong d/b/a Thmor Da Restaurant, 144 Shirley Avenue
Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s #6205, 39 Squire Road
Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s, 42 Furlong Drive
Club – All Alcohol
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Point of Pines Yacht Club, Inc., 28 Rice Avenue
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
American Legion Post #61, 249 Broadway — (The fees were waived by the commission)
Beachmont VFW Post #6712, Inc., 150 Bennington Street
Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc., 61 Lucia Avenue
Entertainment
Northgate Partners, LLC d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road
A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. d/b/a BJ’s Wholesale Club #175, 5 Ward Street
Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Road
Dolcan, LLC d/b/a Istanbul Diner, 120 VFW Parkway
La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue
General On-Premise – All Alcohol
Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street
Innholder – All Alcohol
Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway
Driftwood Special Servicing, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Revere, 407 Squire Road
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
Innholder – Malt/Wine
Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway
Innholder Hotel
Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway
Driftwood Special Servicing, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Revere, 407 Squire Road
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway
Package Store – All Alcohol
Beachmont Wine and Spirits, Inc., 116 State Road
Blanchards Revere, Inc., 286 American Legion Highway
Gorgio Liquor Mart, LLC d/b/a Gio’s Liquors, 765 Broadway
Netraa, Inc. d/b/a Dairy Mart, 160 Squire Road
Nilhar Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Woody’s Liquors, 266 Broadway
Northgate Partners, LLC d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road
Phromi, Inc. d/b/a Beachmont Liquors, 669 Winthrop Avenue
Shree Rang, Inc. d/b/a E-Z Liquors, 750 Washington Avenue
Shuban, Inc. d/b/a Parkway Convenience, 190A Revere Beach Parkway
TBS Beverage, Inc. d/b/a Ocean Liquors, 210 Shirley Avenue
Trinity Convenience, Inc. d/b/a Land of Liquor, 1164 North Shore Road
Package Store – Malt/Wine
A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway
AMBE Corp. d/b/a Broadway Convenient Mart, 632 Broadway
Gasco Oil, Inc. d/b/a Gasco, 520 Broadway
Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway Nishtha, LLC d/b/a The Breadbasket Discount Store, 535 Broadway
Orange Grove Market, Inc., 158 Shirley Avenue
Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street
SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven Food Store #27471C, 1120 North Shore Rd Shayona Management, Inc. d/b/a Anthony’s Supermarket, 760 Broadway
Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road
Yaksh, Inc. d/b/a Beachway Beer & Wine, 40 Furlong Drive
Parking Lot
MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway
Rockwall Realty Trust, 1380 North Shore Road.
Jean Geary, the proprietor of the parking lot at 1380 No. Shore Rd, appeared before the commission to seek a reduction of the $100 fee per space for the 45 spaces for her commuter parking lot.
“I had very few cars in 2020 and you gave me a reduced fee of $25,” said Geary. “There are more commuters than in 2020, and I would be willing to go up to $50 per space.”
“I have a problem doing it for one and not others,” said Guinasso, who suggested a better solution would be for Geary to have a permit for 25 cars and pay full price for the reduced number of spaces.
“And if things pick up, you can ask for more cars,” added Selevitch.
Geary modified her license application to 25 cars and that number was approved by the commissioners at the full price of $100 per car.
Pool Table
Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue
Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard
Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road
Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway
Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue
R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue
Restaurant – All Alcohol
21 Revere Beach Blvd, LLC, 21 Revere Beach Boulevard
381 Revere Beach, LLC d/b/a Bianchi’s at the Sand Bar, 381 Revere Beach Boulevard
388 Broadway, LLC d/b/a Volare, 388 Broadway
99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway
Argueta & Piche Corp. d/b/a Nino’s Restaurant & Bar, 7B Everett Street
Beachmont Pizza Corp. d/b/a Luigi’s Pizzeria, 616 Winthrop Avenue
Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard Burbank, Inc. d/b/a Full Rack Smoke House, 297 Lee Burbank Highway Cafeteria Las Delicias Colombianas, Inc., 86 Shirley Avenue
Cinco de Mayo II d/b/a Pancho Villa Mexican Grill, 124 Centennial Avenue DeMaino’s Restaurant, Inc., 14 Malden Street
Eddie Mac’s Lounge, Inc. d/b/a The Volcano Room, 377 Revere Beach Blvd.
Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Blvd.
The commissioners said they could not approve the application at this time while there still are matters pending before the ABCC.
“As much as we hate to put people out of business, we need to have compliance with the laws. We need to hold this license in abeyance until the questions are answered,” said Selevitch.
Boulevard GA Restaurant II, Inc. d/b/a Santorini Restaurant, 376 Revere Beach Boulevard H & R Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Table & Bar, 139-141 Shirley Avenue
Hook & Reel, Inc., 151A VFW Parkway
KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard
MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road
Final approval for this application also was held in abeyance by the commission pending the sign-off by the city for alterations being made to the premises. The commission however, issued a temporary license.
Mirage, Inc. d/b/a Mirage Restaurant, 220 Lynnway
Ocean 500 of Revere, LLC d/b/a Dryft, 500 Ocean Avenue
Ocean Ale House of Revere, LLC d/b/a Fine Line Tap Room, 500 Ocean Ave.
R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue
Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway
Rice Passions, Inc., 163 Squire Road
Rincon Limeno Revere, Inc., 260 Broadway
Route 1A Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a The Marina Restaurant at the Wharf, 543 North Shore Road
S & V Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Café, 123 Shirley Avenue
Scalzi Hospitality Corporation d/b/a Casa Lucia, 61 Lucia Avenue, 2nd Floor
Taqueria Eucalipto II Corp. d/b/a Las Vegas Restaurant, 107 Shirley Avenue
Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy Tse’s, 441 Revere Street
Twin Corp. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway
Two Brothers Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Murray’s Tavern, 118 Broadway
Uno Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill, 210 Squire Road
White Label, LLC d/b/a Easy Pie, 649 Squire Road
Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road
Woo Gee, Inc. d/b/a Peter Woo’s, 374 Broadway
Restaurant – Malt/Wine
Los Compadres Oaxaqueños, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway
Miba Corporation d/b/a El Penol 2, 570A Broadway
Noah & Victoria Corporation d/b/a Blanca’s Bakery & Restaurant, 341 Broadway
R & M Foods, Inc. d/b/a D’Parma, 288 Broadway
Salomon Ramos Corp. d/b/a Café Costa del Sol, 366 Broadway
Yutaka, Inc. d/b/a Yutaka Fine Asian Cuisine, 339 Squire Road
Restaurant – Wine, Malt, and Cordials/Liqueurs
Azam Incorporated d/b/a The Cutting Board, 744 Broadway
Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 46 Revere Street
Class 1 Motor Vehicle Dealer
Black Marble Motorcycles, LLC d/b/a Boston Harley-Davidson, 649-1 Squire Road
Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer
Arkon Motors, Inc. d/b/a 1A Auto Way, 441 Lee Burbank Highway
Atlantic Auto Body, Inc., 529 Broadway
Espo Enterprises, Inc., 22R Whitin Avenue Extension
John Sica d/b/a Commonwealth Auto Sales, 335 Lee Burbank Highway
Kevin Auto Sales, LLC, 1087R Broadway
Miguel A. Gonzalez d/b/a La Joya Auto Sales & Service, 1420 North Shore Rd.
N.L.R. Corp. d/b/a Nick’s Auto Sales, 141 Lee Burbank Highway
Touriya Aitelhadj d/b/a Wonderland Auto, 1176 North Shore Road
Gold, Silver, Precious Metals, Jewelry Dealer
Rachana Jewelry, Inc., 156 Shirley Avenue
Lodging House
RHouse1, LLC, 72 Dehon Street
Pawnbroker
Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Highway
Secondhand Dealer
Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Highway
Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street
The board voted to meet in-person starting with next month’s meeting on January 19, 2022.