License Commission Okays License for Taqueria

The Revere License Commission addressed a full agenda of items at the commission’s regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, December 15.

Chairman Robert Selevitch and fellow commission members Daniel Occena and Linda Guinasso were on hand for the meeting.

The chief highlight of the meeting was the approval by the commissioners of a license for a new taqueria restaurant on No. Shore Rd., to be operated by the present owner of Esquite Taqueria on Shirley Ave.

The commission also approved, with two exceptions, a host of licenses for 2022.

Following are the agenda items and the commission’s actions on each:

Item #1

The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s, 339 Squire Road, Jeff Brewster, LLC Manager, Application for Transfer of a Common Victualler and Entertainment License: Application of The Brewster Company, LLC d/b/a McDonald’s, for transfer of a Common Victualler and Entertainment license from Sarah L. Teck Management, Inc. All operations to remain the same.

Discussion and vote:

Mr. Brewster appeared on behalf of himself and told the commission that the only change in the license will be a change of ownership.

“Everything in the operation will remain the same,” said Brewster.

There were neither any proponents nor any opponents and there were no questions from the commissioners.

The application was approved 3-0.

Item #2

Mass. Trips, Inc., d/b/a Esquite Taqueria 1150 North Shore Road Emiliano Moreno, Manager, Application for a Common Victualler License: Application of Mass. Trips, Inc. d/b/a Esquite Taqueria, Emiliano Moreno, Manager, for a Common Victualler license to be exercised at 1150 North Shore Road. Requested hours are Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. Requested seating is 18.

Discussion and vote:

Mr. Moreno of 370 Ocean Ave. appeared for himself and explained to the commissioners his new restaurant venture at 1150 No. Shore Rd. at the former location of Larry’s BBQ.

“Following the success of our restaurant on Shirley Ave., we’re looking to expand our business, focusing on take-out during the pandemic,” said Moreno. “We’ll be following the model of taquerias in New York City. Our present restaurant closes at 9:00 and we’re looking to provide food for those who want to eat later. We’ll be hiring 12-15 additional employees. We’ll still be a family-oriented business; There’ll be no alcohol.”

“I’ve eaten at your place on Shirley Ave. a few times and am very excited for your new location,” noted Selevitch.

“This will be a great location for this new business,” Guinasso added.

There were no proponents or opponents and the request was approved 3-0.

Extended New Year’s Eve hours:

In a separate piece of business, Selevitch noted that on New Year’s Eve, the commission has allowed dining and entertainment establishments to stay open until 3:00 a.m., though service of alcohol still is shut off by 2:00 a.m.

“The only thing we’re doing is allowing the entertainment license to be extended to 3:00,” said Selevitch. “This is something we’ve done for the past few years.”

The motion was approved 3-0.

Communications:

1. Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) advisory regarding recent news about non-consensual drugging occurring at bars, clubs, and other licensed premises.

2. ABCC notice of approval of application of Los Compadres Oaxaqueños, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill for a Wine/Malt restaurant license.

3. ABCC notice of approval of application of Orange Grove Market, Inc., for a change of license category to All Alcohol.

4. ABCC notice of approval of application of Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere for a change of manager.

5. ABCC notice of approval of application of Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant for a change of license category to All Alcohol.

License Renewals:

The commission gave its imprimatur to the routine renewal of licenses for the following businesses and clubs with two exceptions, which are discussed below:

Automatic Amusement Devices

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

Twin Corp. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway

Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard

KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard

Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street

Common Victualler

Northgate Partners, LLC d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road

Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway

Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street

SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven Food Store #27471C, 1120 North Shore Road

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

A.M. Pizza, Inc. d/b/a Domino’s Pizza, 570 Broadway

AMBU, LLC d/b/a Subway, 3 Everett Street, Unit 3D-2

Calixto, Inc. d/b/a Bridge Pizzeria, 800 Washington Avenue

Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Road

Dimino Brothers Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Dimino’s Subs, 190 Revere Beach Parkway

Dolcan, LLC d/b/a Istanbul Diner, 120 VFW Parkway

El Tipico Salvadoreno Restaurant, Inc., 227 Revere Street

Felicita D’Alelio d/b/a Brewin’ Café, 311 Broadway

Gil Lopera, Inc. d/b/a La Abuela Carmen Products, 154 Squire Road

Gyong Ho, Inc. d/b/a Flaming Grill & Buffet, 31F Furlong Drive

Happy Garden Revere, Inc. d/b/a Happy Garden, 80 Revere Beach Boulevard

Kwan Fe Cheung d/b/a China Garden, 750 Washington Avenue

La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue

N. Pizza, Inc. d/b/a Nonni’s Pizza, 750 Washington Avenue

Revere Pancakes, Inc. d/b/a IHOP 4732, 105 Squire Road

S&S Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 145 Broadway

Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 35 Squire Road

Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 30 Squire Road

Salvi’s Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 5 Ward Street

Sayar Food Market, Inc., 3E Everett Street

Seak Ly Kong d/b/a Thmor Da Restaurant, 144 Shirley Avenue

Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s #6205, 39 Squire Road

Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s, 42 Furlong Drive

Club – All Alcohol

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Point of Pines Yacht Club, Inc., 28 Rice Avenue

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

American Legion Post #61, 249 Broadway — (The fees were waived by the commission)

Beachmont VFW Post #6712, Inc., 150 Bennington Street

Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc., 61 Lucia Avenue

Entertainment

Northgate Partners, LLC d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road

A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. d/b/a BJ’s Wholesale Club #175, 5 Ward Street

Demoulas Supermarkets, Inc. d/b/a Market Basket, 275 Squire Road

Dolcan, LLC d/b/a Istanbul Diner, 120 VFW Parkway

La Esquina del Sabor, Inc., 1 Unity Avenue

General On-Premise – All Alcohol

Sons of Revere, LLC d/b/a Sons of Revere, 8 Revere Street

Innholder – All Alcohol

Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway

Driftwood Special Servicing, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Revere, 407 Squire Road

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

Innholder – Malt/Wine

Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway

Innholder Hotel

Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere, 245 Revere Beach Parkway

Driftwood Special Servicing, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Revere, 407 Squire Road

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

Revere Hotel Realty, LLC d/b/a Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere, 405 American Legion Highway

Package Store – All Alcohol

Beachmont Wine and Spirits, Inc., 116 State Road

Blanchards Revere, Inc., 286 American Legion Highway

Gorgio Liquor Mart, LLC d/b/a Gio’s Liquors, 765 Broadway

Netraa, Inc. d/b/a Dairy Mart, 160 Squire Road

Nilhar Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Woody’s Liquors, 266 Broadway

Northgate Partners, LLC d/b/a Joe’s Market, 338 Squire Road

Phromi, Inc. d/b/a Beachmont Liquors, 669 Winthrop Avenue

Shree Rang, Inc. d/b/a E-Z Liquors, 750 Washington Avenue

Shuban, Inc. d/b/a Parkway Convenience, 190A Revere Beach Parkway

TBS Beverage, Inc. d/b/a Ocean Liquors, 210 Shirley Avenue

Trinity Convenience, Inc. d/b/a Land of Liquor, 1164 North Shore Road

Package Store – Malt/Wine

A.L. Prime Energy Consultant, Inc., 655 Revere Beach Parkway

AMBE Corp. d/b/a Broadway Convenient Mart, 632 Broadway

Gasco Oil, Inc. d/b/a Gasco, 520 Broadway

Mahavir Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Convenient Market & Deli, 270 Broadway Nishtha, LLC d/b/a The Breadbasket Discount Store, 535 Broadway

Orange Grove Market, Inc., 158 Shirley Avenue

Prezioso Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Vinny’s Food Market, 296 Malden Street

SE North Shore, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven Food Store #27471C, 1120 North Shore Rd Shayona Management, Inc. d/b/a Anthony’s Supermarket, 760 Broadway

Squire Road Station, Inc. d/b/a Nour Market, 174 Squire Road

Yaksh, Inc. d/b/a Beachway Beer & Wine, 40 Furlong Drive

Parking Lot

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway

Rockwall Realty Trust, 1380 North Shore Road.

Jean Geary, the proprietor of the parking lot at 1380 No. Shore Rd, appeared before the commission to seek a reduction of the $100 fee per space for the 45 spaces for her commuter parking lot.

“I had very few cars in 2020 and you gave me a reduced fee of $25,” said Geary. “There are more commuters than in 2020, and I would be willing to go up to $50 per space.”

“I have a problem doing it for one and not others,” said Guinasso, who suggested a better solution would be for Geary to have a permit for 25 cars and pay full price for the reduced number of spaces.

“And if things pick up, you can ask for more cars,” added Selevitch.

Geary modified her license application to 25 cars and that number was approved by the commissioners at the full price of $100 per car.

Pool Table

Beachmont Yacht Club, Inc., 168 Pearl Avenue

Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard

Broad Sound Tuna Club, Inc., 567 North Shore Road

Patriot Civic Club, Inc., 93 Patriot Parkway

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue

R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue

Restaurant – All Alcohol

21 Revere Beach Blvd, LLC, 21 Revere Beach Boulevard

381 Revere Beach, LLC d/b/a Bianchi’s at the Sand Bar, 381 Revere Beach Boulevard

388 Broadway, LLC d/b/a Volare, 388 Broadway

99 West, LLC d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway

Argueta & Piche Corp. d/b/a Nino’s Restaurant & Bar, 7B Everett Street

Beachmont Pizza Corp. d/b/a Luigi’s Pizzeria, 616 Winthrop Avenue

Boulevard Café Corp. d/b/a Sammy’s Patio, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard Burbank, Inc. d/b/a Full Rack Smoke House, 297 Lee Burbank Highway Cafeteria Las Delicias Colombianas, Inc., 86 Shirley Avenue

Cinco de Mayo II d/b/a Pancho Villa Mexican Grill, 124 Centennial Avenue DeMaino’s Restaurant, Inc., 14 Malden Street

Eddie Mac’s Lounge, Inc. d/b/a The Volcano Room, 377 Revere Beach Blvd.

Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Blvd.

The commissioners said they could not approve the application at this time while there still are matters pending before the ABCC.

“As much as we hate to put people out of business, we need to have compliance with the laws. We need to hold this license in abeyance until the questions are answered,” said Selevitch.

Boulevard GA Restaurant II, Inc. d/b/a Santorini Restaurant, 376 Revere Beach Boulevard H & R Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Table & Bar, 139-141 Shirley Avenue

Hook & Reel, Inc., 151A VFW Parkway

KST Corporation d/b/a Bill Ash’s Lounge, 78 Revere Beach Boulevard

MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road

Final approval for this application also was held in abeyance by the commission pending the sign-off by the city for alterations being made to the premises. The commission however, issued a temporary license.

Mirage, Inc. d/b/a Mirage Restaurant, 220 Lynnway

Ocean 500 of Revere, LLC d/b/a Dryft, 500 Ocean Avenue

Ocean Ale House of Revere, LLC d/b/a Fine Line Tap Room, 500 Ocean Ave.

R K & E Corp. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue

Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway

Rice Passions, Inc., 163 Squire Road

Rincon Limeno Revere, Inc., 260 Broadway

Route 1A Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a The Marina Restaurant at the Wharf, 543 North Shore Road

S & V Partners, Inc. d/b/a Valsos Café, 123 Shirley Avenue

Scalzi Hospitality Corporation d/b/a Casa Lucia, 61 Lucia Avenue, 2nd Floor

Taqueria Eucalipto II Corp. d/b/a Las Vegas Restaurant, 107 Shirley Avenue

Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy Tse’s, 441 Revere Street

Twin Corp. d/b/a Margaritas & Martinis Food & Spirits, 488-490 Broadway

Two Brothers Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Murray’s Tavern, 118 Broadway

Uno Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill, 210 Squire Road

White Label, LLC d/b/a Easy Pie, 649 Squire Road

Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road

Woo Gee, Inc. d/b/a Peter Woo’s, 374 Broadway

Restaurant – Malt/Wine

Los Compadres Oaxaqueños, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill, 843 Broadway

Miba Corporation d/b/a El Penol 2, 570A Broadway

Noah & Victoria Corporation d/b/a Blanca’s Bakery & Restaurant, 341 Broadway

R & M Foods, Inc. d/b/a D’Parma, 288 Broadway

Salomon Ramos Corp. d/b/a Café Costa del Sol, 366 Broadway

Yutaka, Inc. d/b/a Yutaka Fine Asian Cuisine, 339 Squire Road

Restaurant – Wine, Malt, and Cordials/Liqueurs

Azam Incorporated d/b/a The Cutting Board, 744 Broadway

Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 46 Revere Street

Class 1 Motor Vehicle Dealer

Black Marble Motorcycles, LLC d/b/a Boston Harley-Davidson, 649-1 Squire Road

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer

Arkon Motors, Inc. d/b/a 1A Auto Way, 441 Lee Burbank Highway

Atlantic Auto Body, Inc., 529 Broadway

Espo Enterprises, Inc., 22R Whitin Avenue Extension

John Sica d/b/a Commonwealth Auto Sales, 335 Lee Burbank Highway

Kevin Auto Sales, LLC, 1087R Broadway

Miguel A. Gonzalez d/b/a La Joya Auto Sales & Service, 1420 North Shore Rd.

N.L.R. Corp. d/b/a Nick’s Auto Sales, 141 Lee Burbank Highway

Touriya Aitelhadj d/b/a Wonderland Auto, 1176 North Shore Road

Gold, Silver, Precious Metals, Jewelry Dealer

Rachana Jewelry, Inc., 156 Shirley Avenue

Lodging House

RHouse1, LLC, 72 Dehon Street

Pawnbroker

Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Highway

Secondhand Dealer

Andrew Sica d/b/a Suffolk Pawn, 333 Lee Burbank Highway

Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street

The board voted to meet in-person starting with next month’s meeting on January 19, 2022.