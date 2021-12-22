GreenStar Herbals Cannabis Recreational Dispensary Opens in Chelsea

The GreenStar Herbals cannabis recreational dispensary officially opened its doors in Chelsea on December 15 at the site of the former King Aurthur’s Lounge.

The new, state-of-the-art cannabis facility now offers one of the most extensive selections of organic craft cannabis in the state.

GreenStar President/CEO Thomas Morey said GreenStar Herbals provides the finest grade cannabis to adults in Massachusetts and its products are organically produced and laboratory tested for safety, potency, and consistency.

“It was almost a three year process of permitting, knocking down the old King Arthur’s and building this brand new state-of-the-art dispensary,” said Morey. “We are happy to say that we are up and running and really excited to get the word out.”

GreenStar, which has two other dispensaries in Maynard and Dracut, MA, has been a success story in the cannabis industry through its partnership with Green Thumb Industries.

“Green Thumb is one of the world’s largest cannabis companies,” said Morey. “They’ve got scientists around the United States and so they manufacture the “Rhythm Brand” of products that are really a high end product line. So it made sense for us to, you know, partner with them. We’re able to not only provide their product but provide a number of other products through all the best cultivators in Massachusetts and that’s one of the things that GreenStar built its reputation on. I like to think we have the highest quality product along with a great in-house retail experience.”

The in-house experience includes a fireplace, beautiful art on the wall, and a player-piano.

“We really try to give our customers a great option and variety of all the different strains in Massachusetts as well as a good experience when they shop here and it’s worked out very well for us,” said Morey.

Located a half-mile from the Encore Casino and a hop, skip and a jump from Everett, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston and Lynn, Morey hopes GreenStar can start to penetrate these markets as another option for adult cannabis users in the area.

“We’re really excited to open business and work in partnership with the city,” said Morey. “In fact, the majority of our employees are from the Chelsea area. That’s what we try to do is we try to give back to the city in terms of charity and to putting people to work.”