‘A Man of Faith and Love for the City’ Anthony Zambuto Is Honored by Council

Anthony Zambuto served for 22 consecutive years as a councillor-at-large, winning 11 elections. He served this year as president of the City Council as Revere continued to come back from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Zambuto was universally praised by his colleagues at the final meeting of the year Monday night.

“Being a newly elected official, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your vice president,” said Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti. “I am honored that you have devoted 22 years to this city. The one thing I can say about Tony is he means what he says. It is true that if he gives his word, he will keep it. I want to say thank you for being a mentor and a friend. You have served with such professionalism to the City of Revere and the passion that shows is just all over your face. I know the City of Revere is going to miss you.”

Councillor-at-Large and State Rep. Jessica Giannino also thanked Zambuto for his service to Revere and the City Council.

“Tony, you’re a man of great faith and you’re a man of your word,” said Giannino. “When you say you’re going to do something and you commit to something, you do it. And although we’ve been on the opposite side of some issues, we share a lot of things in common, the first of which is a love of the City of Revere, second is a love of our four-legged friends. You love animals as much I do, if not more.

“What people don’t see is what happens behind the scenes and the amount of work you put into the City Council while working a full-time job and being a part of so many non-profits – it really is noticed and is unsung. You don’t talk about the things you do, but we see it and appreciate it,” said Giannino. “You can walk out of this Chamber tonight knowing that you stuck to your word, you did what you felt was right, and above all, you were a man of faith and love for the city.”

Zambuto recalled his early campaigns in his heartfelt remarks.

“This journey started many, many years ago with my sister Joanne and I,” said Zambuto, while also noting the support of his campaign manager, Diane Santoro. “Joanne would be in the Walgreen’s parking lot, and she could put 40 [campaign] stickers on in an hour. She would say, ‘Please vote for my brother’.’’

Zambuto thanked “the citizens of Revere for electing me.”

“To the citizens of Revere, I thank you for allowing me to serve for 22 straight years,” said Zambuto. “I never lied to you. I wasn’t the most popular city councillor up here because I sometimes championed causes that people didn’t like. But every vote I took was a vote of conscience. Even when it was not popular to do it, I did it because my interest was what was best for the city and the best for the taxpayers. I do what’s right for the city.”

Zambuto said he came to the City Council “with a goal to build a police station and we succeeded in that.”

“I’m just eternally grateful. I made some wonderful friends up here, and we’ll be friends forever,” concluded Zambuto. “I thank you and God bless.”