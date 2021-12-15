‘One of the Greatest City Councillors’ Councillor John Powers Honored by Colleagues

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers was once a key aide to Massachusetts Gov. Endicott “Chub” Peabody. He later served commendably as director of recreation in the City of Revere in another part of his lifelong commitment to public service.

Monday night, Revere city councillors recognized Powers for his 22 years of service on the City Council.

“John has been an advocate for the community,” said Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino. “We didn’t always agree on every issue, but he always stuck up for the residents of Ward 5. He always spoke for the people when there were concerns, and he always tried to find a solution.”

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso said he and Powers have been longtime friends and worked on many campaigns together.

“John has been a very conscientious individual for his whole life in terms of representing the people of Ward 5, and they were very lucky to have them,” said Guinasso. “Each and every one of us know the amount of effort and work that he’s done for this community and Ward 5. We thank him for his years of service.”

“Councillor Powers has been an iconic city councillor,” said Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe. “No one has put more time in their ward than Councillor Powers. He lived and breathed Ward 5.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna recalled when she was 16 years old and worked in the Parks and Recreation Program and John Powers served as her work supervisor.

“He was my boss and that was a long time ago,” said McKenna. “When I became a councillor, he reached out to me and I said, ‘Whatever you need, Joanne, I will help you,’ and he has.”

Longtime colleague, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said, “I remember when he worked for Governor Peabody and all the things he did for the city back then and when he worked for Parks and Recreation and various mayors. He always put his heart into his job. He loved his ward, and he gave everything for it. I applaud him and I wish him a lot of luck and a lot of health, my friend.”

Councillor George Rotondo said he grew up with Powers’ nephews.

“John was always known as Uncle John to them, of course,” related Rotondo. “But he was the man that could help anybody. John would always help people find employment. He’s given 50 years to this Commonwealth and community. John is a class act. He is one of those few public servants that when they give you their word, they keep it.”

Council President Anthony Zambuto said Powers will be remembered as one of the city’s greatest city councillors.

“We’ve had a rich history of some really good city councillors for Ward 5, and I don’t want to disparage any of them, but nobody has done more for Ward 5 than John Powers,” credited Zambuto. “He has a legacy that won’t quit.”

Councillor Powers was unable to attend the meeting due to a health issue. During their remarks, councillors wished him a speedy recovery.