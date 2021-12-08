RHS Model UN Participates in REVMUN IV Conference

Special to the Journal

Twenty-one members of the Revere High School Model UN club recently participated in the REVMUN IV Conference where they acted as members of the Human Rights Council focused on the issue of Human Rights in China. Participants in Model UN take the roles of diplomats from various nations around the world as they work to solve real world problems using the techniques and procedures employed in the United Nations itself. At this conference students represented the interests of a wide range of countries including Russia. France, and Brazil, as well as China itself. The conference was chaired by RHS alums Sarah Benhalima, currently a junior at Boston University, and Minnah Sheikh, a freshman at Wesleyan University. The chairs were instrumental in guiding current students through the process, as many club members were attending their first in person conference.

Award winners included Amina Chitaoui as the delegate of Pakistan = Most Improved; Ryesha Mezan & Jannet Sehli as the delegation of North Korea = Best Position Paper; Hana Menkari & Moamel Al-Azzawi as the delegation of Saudi Arabia= Best Public Speakers (tie); Fiona Musaraj & Matthew Perdomo as the delegation of Cuba = Best Public Speaker (tie); Reem Elouardi as the delegate of New Zealand = Best Negotiator; and Hana Aklog & Erta Ismahili as the delegation of the United Kingdom = Best Delegates. Next up, the team will be preparing to bring 16 students to BOSMUN XXI, organized by Boston University over three days in February.