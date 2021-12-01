Congratulations, Coach Cicatelli and the RHS Football Team

We’d just like to take a moment to offer our congratulations to Revere High head football coach Lou Cicatelli and the Revere High football team for their exciting 16-13 victory over Winthrop on Thanksgiving Day.

The big victory, which came on a picture-perfect Turkey Day morning on the glistening turf at a gleaming Harry Della Russo Stadium, not only gave the Patriots a sterling 8-2 record for the 2021 season, but also marked the FIFTH (yes, we intentionally used all caps) consecutive win for Revere over their ancient foes, who initiated their rivalry in 1913.

Until this decade, the longest winning streak that Revere had achieved in the series was three games, which the Patriots accomplished twice in the periods from 1940-42 and 1972-74.

In the game that was played 100 years ago in 1921, a Revere victory, the Winthrop Sun described the encounter this way:

“The Thanksgiving Day game was a most unpleasant one for the estimated 1500 Winthrop rooters who made the trip to the field on the Broadway Boulevard marsh only to see Revere win its first game in many years by a score of 13 to 0. The contest was played in a howling blizzard with the temperature not reaching more than 32 degrees.”

For coach Cicatelli and his crew, Thursday’s triumph marked the culmination of.a long journey of hard work, determination, and dedication that began in mid-August.

Just as was the case with that Revere High victory from 100 years ago, their outstanding 8-2 record — among the best in RHS history — and their triumph this past Thursday will live on in the annals of Revere High gridiron glory.

Whenever we speak of the accomplishments of our RHS athletes, we think of the words of General Douglas MacArthur when he was the Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point:

“Upon the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields, will bear the fruits of victory.”

We know we join with all of our fellow Revere residents in offering our thanks to Coach Cicatelli and his crew for having made our holiday a bit brighter — and for having made our Thanksgiving dinner taste that much better!