Lydia Edwards Endorsed by State Reps. Aaron Michlewitz, Adrian Madaro

Special to the Journal

In the special election to State Senate, Lydia Edwards has been endorsed by House Chair of Ways & Means State Representative Aaron Michlewitz and State Representative Adrian Madaro. Primary Election Day is December 14, 2021. General Election Day is January 11, 2022.

Chairman Michlewitz said, “Lydia Edwards is an advocate who understands the power of good public policy. Just in her role as a City Councilor, she has crafted state legislation and built the coalitions around her work to secure real results for the people she serves. Lydia is an incredible public servant and I look forward to working with her in the State House.”

Chairman Michlewitz serves as the State Representative for the Third Suffolk district, representing parts of Downtown Boston including the North End, Chinatown, Bay Village, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and the South End. The current district geographic boundary overlaps with those of the Massachusetts Senate’s 1st Suffolk and Middlesex district and 2nd Suffolk district. As a North End resident, he has been a constituent of Lydia Edwards since she was sworn in as a Boston City Councilor in January 2018.

In endorsing Lydia Edwards, Representative Madaro said: “I have worked side-by-side with Lydia Edwards for years now, and I have had a front-row seat to her strength, tenacity and determination. She understands the unique challenges facing East Boston and nearby waterfront communities and she has consistently used her role on the City Council to be a voice for the people. I am excited to partner with her again in the State House. Lydia has my vote on December 14.”

Representative Madaro had considered a run for this Special Senate election, but in mid-September, opted not to run to spend time with family, including his infant son Matteo. Rep. Madaro serves as the State Representative for the First Suffolk district, representing Boston’s Ward 1 (East Boston). As a lifelong East Boston resident, he is also a City Council constituent and neighbor of Edwards.