Fifth Annual Dance for Dana Dance-A-Thon Set for Sunday, Nov. 21

On Sunday, November 21, local dancing schools and teams will join together to host the 5th Annual “Dance for Dana” Dance-A-Thon to benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Nicole Paolo founded the event in 2017 in honor of those who courageously fight or have lost their battle to cancer. The event exemplifies dancing for a purpose, an important philosophy for the “Dance for Dana” team.

The “Dance for Dana” Dance-A-Thon is a fun, finessed-based event for dancers of all ages and levels that instills the importance of coming together as a community to help others. The event will be held virtually this year to ensure the safety of all dancers and instructors. There will be live dance performances, follow-along routines, event day drawings, and prizes for the top earning dancing schools.

Over the last four years, the event collectively raised over $99,000 for vital cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Dance for Dana” was also awarded the “Team Spirit Award” by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Event Fundraising team. This award is given in recognition of the event’s outstanding contributions to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund. The Team Spirit Award is awarded to an event in recognition of its mission to move and to inspire members of the community to support the mission of Dana-Farber.

As we embark upon the holiday season, please consider giving back by making a monetary donation or donating an auction item to the event. Cancer patients need our help now more than ever as they face new pressures and vulnerabilities brought forth by COVID-19. Dana-Farber is continuing to do everything it can to ensure patients and families – and the brave staff who care for them – are kept as safe as possible.

You can register to participate and or donate directly by visiting: https://dancefordana.weebly.com. All donations are appreciated immensely, and one hundred percent of all money raised is given directly to Dana-Farber.

For more information, please email [email protected]