News Brief

Community Stories’ short films event set for Friday at 6 p.m.

The City of Revere’s Community Health and Engagement Office in collaboration with RevereTV will present a series of short storytelling videos highlighting some of Revere’s proud, hard-working, multi-cultural business owners sharing their entrepreneurship story and additional stories from local BIPOC leaders.

Featured in the series are:

• Somaya Laroussi, Community Organizer; Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Chief of Staff for the Mayor of Lawrence;

Kourou Pich, Executive Director at HarborCOV; owner of Las Delicias Colombianas, Maria Arango; owner of Casablanca Bakery, Nabil Ammar; and owner of La Oaxaqueña, Felipa Celaya.

This exciting event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Dimple Rana, Revere’s director of community health and engagement, and Keith Fisher, Revere COVID Ambassador, are the coordinators for the short-film showcase.

“Our films are each 15-to-30 minutes in length,” said Fisher. “Dimple has been wanting to have this event to try to raise up these local businesses and long-time leaders in the community. Dimple wants to lift them up and let people know about them, especially after the pandemic.”

Fisher said there has been a lot of pre-event promotion and he expects a sizable turnout at the event.

Light refreshments and food samples from participating small businesses will be available. Please RSVP at https://reverestories.eventbrite.com to accommodate seating and food samples accordingly.