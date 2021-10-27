News Briefs

City Outreach Department Launches Storytelling Platform

The City of Revere’s Community Health and Engagement Office in collaboration with RevereTV will present a series of short storytelling videos highlighting some of Revere’s proud, hard-working, multi-cultural business owners sharing their entrepreneurship story and additional stories from local BIPOC leaders. Residents are encouraged to watch these powerful interviews with local BIPOC leaders and how living or running a business in Revere has impacted their experiences and stories. Everyone is welcome to view these six videos for free at St. Anthony’s Church Hall, at 250 Revere Street, rear entrance, on Friday, November 5, 2021. The doors will open at 5:30PM and the stories will promptly begin screening at 6:00 PM. Parking is available for free in the parking lot – Light refreshments and food samples from participating small businesses will be available. Please RSVP at https://reverestories.eventbrite.com to accommodate seating and food samples accordingly.

Featured in the series is:

Somaya Laroussi, Community Organizer

Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Chief of Staff for Mayor of Lawrence, MA

· Kourou Pich, Executive Director at HarborCOV

Owners of Las Delicias Colombianas, Maria Arango

Owners of Casablanca Bakery, Nabil Ammar

Owners of La Oaxaqueña, Felipa Celaya

If you are unable to make the film screening, completed films will be posted on Revere on the Move’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/revereonthemove and on RevereTV’s YouTube channel @RevereTV.

Revere on the Move (ROTM) is a community-led collaboration between the City of Revere and its Community Health and Engagement department and the Revere CARES Coalition. ROTM works locally to increase opportunities for Revere residents to eat better and move more in the places they live, learn, work, and play. ROTM works to support the implementation of Community Gardens, access to Farmer’s Markets, Urban Farming, Food Justice, Place-Making, Active Living, and Mini-Grant initiatives making the healthy choice the easy choice for Revere residents.

Encore Boston Harbor Spa Offers Winter Skincare Treatment

Encore Boston Harbor has announced that their signature spa has reopened for services seven days a week. They have a new signature treatment to help replenish moisture into dry skin during the cold, winter months.

The Moisture & Musclease Body Care Ritual is 120 minutes and is $385. This personalized treatment is the perfect antidote to revive dull skin and at the same time release muscle tension during the colder weather. The Ritual starts with a dry body brushing to brighten and prepare the skin for a better hydration as it sloughs off dead skin cells. It continues with an application of a warm mineral rich seaweed serum infused with Japanese Ume Plum extract and sea fennel that is massaged into the body to work tight muscles and to deeply seal in moisture for a silky, satin body finish. To culminate with this cozy and pampering body experience, a relaxing scalp massage followed by a hands and feet massage using a gotu kola healing balm to intensely moisturize and replenish lost

For reservations, log onto www.encorebostonharbor.com or call (857) 770-3900.

Encore Boston Harbor is an integrated gaming destination consisting of a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 spacious hotel rooms, spa, salon and fitness center, specialty retail shops, 15 dining and lounge venues and more than 50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront in Everett, MA and connected to Boston Harbor, Encore Boston Harbor’s grounds feature a six-acre Harborwalk with pedestrian and bicycle paths that provide access to the Mystic River, an events lawn, public art and ornate floral displays. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The resort offers free self-parking for Red Card members from 5:00 a.m. on Monday through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, or for one COMPDOLLAR on weekends and at the resort valet.

MVES’ Bellyful of Laughs Show Jan. 29

Mystic Valley Elder Services annual rendition of its comedy show Bellyful of Laughs will be held on Saturday, January 29, at Anthony’s of Malden, located at 105 Canal Street in Malden, and will feature the comedian talents of Steve Sweeney, Will Noonan and Dave Rattigan. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the comedy show starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets are now on sale for $50 each, which includes the comedy show, a buffet dinner, dessert, cash bar, raffles and chance at a fabulous door prize. A table of 10 cost $475. Proceeds benefit Mystic Valley Elder Services’ programs that keep elders independent and in their homes. Tickets are selling out quickly so call our Development Office at 781-324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.

Located in Malden, Mass., Mystic Valley Elder Services is a non-profit agency that provides essential home- and community-based care and resources to elders, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. Agency services include coordination of home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and information and referrals. For more info, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.

Lasell Men’s Soccer Honors Seniors

The Lasell University Lasers men’s soccer team honored senior members of the team during a pre-game ceremony.

Senior Zack Laware (Wilbraham, Mass.), senior Jake Ouellette (East Granby, Conn.), junior Youssef Danguir (Revere, Mass.), senior Nathan Smith (Grand Isle, Vt.), senior Dylan Thambirasa (Oslo, Norway), senior Kevin Pitt (Bayshore, N.Y.), senior Edson DaSilva (Hingham, Mass.) and senior Alexander Tavitian (Woburn, Mass.) were all honored before the game.

MVES Adds Two New Cultural Meals to Meals on Wheels Program

Mystic Valley Elder Services is excited to announce two new cultural meal types as part of the Meals on Wheels Program. Russian and Haitian meals will be available starting December 6 and are authentically prepared. Russian meals include signature dishes such as Chicken Shashlik, Lamb Pilaf, and Beef Stroganoff. Haitian meals include chicken Sausage Jambalaya, Eggplant Stew, and Caribbean Roast Lamb.

The Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to people over 60 who are homebound and unable to prepare their own meals. The hot and cold menu is varied and the meals are nutritionally balanced, cooked without added salt, and consists of an entrée, two sides, dessert, milk, bread and margarine. Therapeutic meals available include soft, ground, pureed, low-lactose, renal, and cardiac menus as well as carb controlled meals for people with diabetes. Other cultural specific meals include: Chinese, Caribbean, Asian/Vietnamese as well as vegetarian and Kosher meals.

If you or someone you love wish to learn more about the MVES Meals on Wheels Program, please contact us at 781-324-7705 ex.100 or visit mves.org/nutrition. Our team can assist you in determining eligibility for Meals on Wheels and other Nutrition Program offerings.