News Briefs

DPH Urges Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations

With the arrival of flu season in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health (DPH) urges residents to get vaccinated now to protect themselves, their families, and prevent the spread of flu, as well as ease the burden of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses on the health care system. Every person over the age of 6 months is recommended to get a flu shot every year.

On Friday, October 15, DPH began its statewide surveillance reporting for the 2021-2022 flu season. Weekly data will be reported every Friday on the severity of influenza-like illness, hospital visits, and flu-related hospitalizations across Massachusetts. Since September 1, 37 lab-confirmed flu cases have been reported in Massachusetts. The number of cases is within the expected range for this time of year.

“While we cannot predict the severity of this flu season, as in every season, flu vaccination remains the best way for people to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities against flu, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness and people with certain chronic health conditions,’’ said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “For residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 or need a booster shot, now is also a good time to get the COVID-19 vaccination.”

Flu activity this season is predicted to be higher compared to last season, given that flu activity was uncharacteristically low amid COVID-19 mitigation measures, such as stay-at-home advisories and mask mandates.

Flu can be very serious. Nearly every year in the United States, millions of people get the flu, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and thousands die from flu-related illnesses. The most common symptoms of flu are fever, cough, and sore throat. Symptoms can also include body aches, headaches, chills, runny nose, and fatigue.

Flu vaccination is especially important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, for example people with a chronic respiratory condition, heart disease, a weakened immune system, and pregnant women. Because flu and COVID-19 may both be circulating this fall, and may have similar symptoms, people with flu-like illness should get tested for COVID and those at higher risk for flu complications should also get tested for flu. There is antiviral treatment available for flu and individuals at higher risk should call their health care provider to discuss treatment.

“A flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time,’’ said Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director of the DPH Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences. “Whether you are getting your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are eligible to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage you to get a flu vaccine during the same visit.’’

People who have questions about getting both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the same visit should speak with a health care provider.

For more information about influenza, visit Influenza | Mass.gov or call your health care provider, local board of health, or DPH at (617) 983-6800.

YMCA of Greater Boston Aims to Reunite and Build Community

From October 16-24, The YMCA of Greater Boston will host Together We Move, an event featuring over 20 fun events that will help support members in achieving their physical goals-while reconnecting with friends and neighbors. Registration for the over 20 events available is open now. Together We Move is sponsored by Corcoran Jennison companies.

“We’re hosting events across greater Boston where neighbors can meet up and become active for a good cause.” said Patricia Barnwell, Senior Executive Director at the YMCA of Greater Boston. “The Y is a natural community-builder and in-person connections are so important as we move through the pandemic.”

TOGETHER WE MOVE is also a unique opportunity to raise much needed funds in support of the critical work needed throughout the YMCA of Greater Boston’s communities. For over 170 years, America’s first YMCA has been committed to solving our communities’ social issues through strengthening the physical, mental, and spiritual health of all. Celebrate a movement to feed, educate and elevate all people so they can achieve their full potential!

TOGETHER WE MOVE offers a variety of participation options – choose one or many!

• 5K Races at Burbank, Waltham, Oak Square, East Boston, and N. Suburban

• Mini Triathlons, plank challenges, Yoga and Virtual 5K options at Huntington Ave. and Wang YMCA

• And more!

Celebrate fall, by supporting a cause that is connecting all people to their potential and each other, by engaging in wellness and community-building experiences that span 9 days, cover 43 miles, and celebrate movement in14 neighborhoods.

The YMCA of Greater Boston is one of Massachusetts leading nonprofits committed to strengthening communities by improving health, empowering youth and activating people for good. Every day the Y works with thousands of men, women, and children to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has access to Y programs and services. As the nation’s fifth largest charity, the Y is creating a community of caring people through meaningful memberships. For more than 165 years, the Y has been developing skills and emotional well-being through education and training, welcoming and connecting diverse populations, preventing chronic disease and building healthier communities. The YMCA of Greater Boston is America’s first Y.

Get Both Your Flu and COVID Vaccinations As Soon as Possible

With the flu preparing to settle in for the fall and winter, it is crucial seniors take proactive steps against the flu. Public health officials are urging Americans, especially older adults, to get their seasonal flu vaccine early this year, especially with the COVID-19 Pandemic still in existence. Those over 65 years of age are more susceptible to both the flu and COVID-19. Both diseases prompt an inflammatory response in individuals and people with underlying health conditions, such as coronary artery disease, are already at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC. It’s more important than ever to get a flu shot this fall — and the sooner the better. And if you have not received both doses for your COVID Vaccine, please do so as soon as possible as well.

Mystic Valley Elder Services wants to remind individuals that it is offering free transportation services via one of MVES’ transportation providers to adults 60 years and older to local COVID-19 and Flu vaccine sites. You do not have to wait until you have booked an appointment to be vaccinated or to receive a flu shot to receive free transportation for COVID-19 vaccinations including any booster shots recommended by your primary care physician along with transportation for those electing to receive the annual flu vaccine.

The CDC stated the Pfizer COVID-19 booster is now available to individuals 65 years of age and older and individuals 60 years of age and older at risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions.

MVES understands that older adults are more susceptible to the flu and pandemic and feels it is important to help all older residents in its 11 communities served get vaccinated for both. So if you live in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield or Winthrop, give us a call at 781-324-7705. MVES offers translation services over the phone or on our website mves.org.

Celebrating 45 Years of helping older adults keep their independence, Mystic Valley Elder Services is a non-profit agency located in Malden, Mass., that provides essential home- and community-based care and resources to older adults, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop, regardless of their income level. Agency services include coordination of home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and information and referrals. For more information, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org