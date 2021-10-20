Al Fiore Receives Endorsement from Former Candidate Eric Lampedecchio

Special to the Journal

Eric Lampedecchio, a 2019 candidate for Ward 5 City Council, has thrown his support to Al Fiore in the closing weeks of the campaign.

“Eric knows first-hand that this race is critical to bringing about positive change for the residents of Ward 5. I am honored to have his support as we look to turn the tide in Ward 5 and look forward to campaigning with him in the closing days of this campaign,” said Al Fiore, Candidate for Revere City Council.

“Like Al, I am tired of the empty promises and non-stop development that the current city councilor has delivered for years. We need real change for Ward 5 and I whole-heartedly support Al for City Council,” said Eric Lampedecchio, former candidate for Ward 5 City Council.