Carol Tye Announces Re-Election Bid for School Committee

Special to the Journal

Carol Tye has announced her re-election to the School Committee.The following is her statement:

“I’ve spent a lifetime of service in the Revere Public Schools. So you may know me as a High School English teacher, the Superintendent of Schools, or a member of the School Committee. And after all these years, I’m still passionate about the Revere Public Schools. That’s why I am a candidate for re-election to the School Committee.

Throughout my career in education and administration, I’ve faced many challenges, which ranged from an asbestos crisis to severe over-crowding in many of our old buildings. A happier challenge was to replace them with five (5) new state-of-the-art schools.

Now I certainly do not take credit for that game-changing project, because there is plenty of credit due to former and current administrators and elected officials. But it was my administration that submitted the proposal approved by the State and then set the course toward completion.

The current challenge, however, is unprecedented. After two disrupted school years, it’s no wonder that kids show a decline in academics; and worse, in social-emotional health. So this year, thanks to grant money, we’ve hired 27 new specialists (psychologists, social workers, and guidance counselors) to address the trauma which our families – who have been hit so hard by Covid-19 – have experienced.

We must address social-emotional distress before we can improve academics. Every Massachusetts city or town showed a decline In MCAS scores, but Revere’s loss was among the worst. So, also with new grant money, we created new teacher positions to reduce class size.

Smaller classes give more time for teachers to meet individual student needs, and develop a deeper connection between each teacher and each student. And to keep families informed, we have multi-lingual family liaisons in every school.

We have supported our heroic teachers in diverse ways. And they have met the challenges of distance and communication, and still they have managed to love their jobs and their students and be effective.

“WHAT’S BEST FOR KIDS?” has always been our mantra. That means for each individual child. We take a student-centered approach in which we use technology for differentiated instruction. We provide teachers with continuing leadership opportunities. We participate in cutting-edge statewide grant programs. We have developed partnerships with community colleges.

We engage with the business community and government agencies to give students a chance to explore the world of work so that they can envision their own futures. All these focus on student-centered learning. Our approach has drawn raves from both state and national organizations. A Boston GLOBE editorial praised our success and asked: “Where can we find more Reveres?”

One of our greatest challenges, however, is to be sure that no child, no family, no ethnic community is “left behind.” Every child must be given the resources necessary for success. We must give not just what is equitable, but what is needed for equity. We have a strong commitment to that goal.

And no child should feel inadequate because they cannot pass the MCAS.

Some of our most successful and responsible citizens probably could not pass some sections of that test, which uses the same measurements for everyone.

We need a strong vision from the State leaders to move beyond the status quo toward the pathway that we have chosen: student-centered personalized instruction, which will focus on competency skills acquired, and let those skills be measured by a new type of MCAS.

Progress has always demanded new ways of thinking and doing. Now especially, we must not be afraid to try new approaches to education and thereby serve our students better. This generation of learners has lost enough.

I accept the challenge ahead – just as I did when I was teacher, a union officer, the superintendent of schools, and a member of the School Committee.

I have the experience, the historical knowledge, and the passion to continue to serve. Please consider me for one of your six (6) votes for election to the School Committee.”