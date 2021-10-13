News

Revere Parks & REC Present Bark-Tober-Fest at the Whelan School

by  •  • 0 Comments
Bark-tober-Fest was held on Sunday, Oct. 10. Shown above, halloween costume contest winners: Harley, of Winthrop, First place, wearing a sombrero; Koda, second place, dressed as a cowgirl, with her owners, Peter-Joseph DeGiovanni, and Marlon Flores, of Everett; and Archie, as Captain America, third place, with his owner Kayla Jones, of Everett (follow Archie on Instagram @ArchieVenture).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.