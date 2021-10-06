Developer Selected for Chelsea Soldiers’ Home Domiciliary Project

The Baker Polito Administration announced the designation of Pennrose, LLC., as the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea domiciliary campus redevelopment partner. This designation follows a competitive bid process that included request for proposals (RFP) and an extensive developer selection process involving a collaboration across multiple state agencies including the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, the Department of Veterans’ Services, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, and the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM).

The RFP requires Pennrose to ensure that the redeveloped site offers a full complement of services to Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea domiciliary residents and staff at the redeveloped site, including case management, clinical care, prepared meals, and transportation. The redevelopment is expected to break ground in 2023, and will include 248 units of mixed-income housing across a broad range of household sizes.

“The Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea redevelopment project represents our administration’s continued commitment to providing the Commonwealth’s veterans with the housing and care they deserve,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The selection of this development partner is a major step towards better meeting the needs of veteran residents, their families, and the community now and in the future.”

“For several years, our administration has engaged in a comprehensive strategic planning process to address the future needs of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Today’s announcement is a significant step forward toward realizing the vision that has been laid out, and we look forward to Pennrose’s redevelopment project.”

The 8.7-acre site is centered along Crest Avenue and is currently home to approximately 150 veteran residents in single room occupancy style accommodations, with shared bathrooms and central dining. The Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea Campus Redevelopment Master Plan was completed by DCAMM in 2019 and identified program and campus goals to provide needed capital investment, refresh the historic domiciliary program, and provide a 21st century, state-of-the-art, environment for an evolving veterans community with diverse residential needs.

“An exciting component of the renovation of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea includes the creation of affordable and responsive housing for our Veterans,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “Today’s announcement is the critical next step in revitalizing the campus of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea.”

“The Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea is an historic fixture in the community that we have worked diligently to preserve the key services of health care and housing for Veterans in Massachusetts who have served our nation,” said Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Secretary of Veterans’ Services. “From the start, Pennrose demonstrated they excel in redeveloping complex properties into dynamic affordable housing that serves a diverse Veteran population.”

“Pennrose, LLC. brings a wealth of expertise in veterans preference housing and multi-phased, adaptive reuse, campus developments” said DCAMM Commissioner Carol Gladstone. “They are a strong partner that is committed to being responsive to the needs of the Commonwealth’s Veterans’ community.”