City Announces Bill Guinasso Is October’s Public Servant of the Month

Q: What do you do in the City?

A: I work as the City’s Construction Oversite Manager in the Department of Public Works. As part of my job, I work closely with outside contractors to ensure that we are getting a properly finished product for road construction, landscaping, and other miscellaneous projects throughout the city. However, when the pandemic hit, it was suddenly clear I needed to help in a different capacity. That’s when I started working at the food distribution events and started keeping inventory of PPE for all city departments.

Q: What did you do throughout the pandemic?

A: I am in charge of keeping inventory and distribution of PPE to all city departments. I volunteered at various food distribution efforts for the city and I am part of the Revere Covid-19 Community Response Network team.

Q: What is your favorite part about working in the city?

A: My favorite part about working for the city is making a difference daily.

Q: When did you start working in Revere?

A: My family and I are proud, lifelong residents of Revere for three generations. I started working for the city in November 2018 – Three years later, I have learned so much about our community and municipal government.

Q: What does public service mean to you?

A: Public service to me is trying to make a difference in the quality of life and quality of services offered to the residents.

Q: What are you excited about for the future of Revere?

A: I am excited about the direction that the city is going and growing. Seeing the changes in the city from when I was younger to now is amazing. I am excited to be part of what’s next!