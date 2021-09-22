News Briefs

Goldberg Announces Release of Unclaimed Property Listings

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced the latest grouping of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. Over 49,000 new properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth.

“We currently hold over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury and it could be yours,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money. Call our office today to begin the claims process.”

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. Last year, Treasury processed over 120,000 claims and returned over $139 million in property to its rightful owners.

This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. Treasurer Goldberg urged all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com or call our live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

The full list of the new individuals and businesses added to the unclaimed property list was published in the Boston Globe on September 12th and will be published in the Herald on September 19th. In addition, the list of names will be published in regional and local papers.

The Treasury releases an updated list of unclaimed property assets every six months as the new accounts are turned over to the Commonwealth. There is no time limit for a person to claim this property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest.

Markey Calls for Facebook to Abandon Plans for Instagram for Kids

Following reports Facebook has conducted and reviewed research showing a connection between Instagram and mental health problems among young users, Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Representatives Kathy Castor (FL-14) and Lori Trahan (MA-03) wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today, demanding answers and calling for the company to abandon its plans to develop an Instagram for Kids platform. The recently revealed internal Facebook research includes data on the connections between Instagram use and body image problems, suicidal thoughts, and other mental health challenges among teens on the platform.

“Children and teens are uniquely vulnerable populations online, and these findings paint a clear and devastating picture of Instagram as an app that poses significant threats to young people’s wellbeing. As the internet—and social media specifically—becomes increasingly engrained in children and teens’ lives, we are deeply concerned that your company continues to fail in its obligation to protect young users and has yet to commit to halt its plans to launch new platforms targeting children and teens,” said the lawmakers in their letter to Zuckerberg. “The recently uncovered evidence published in the Wall Street Journal underscores Facebook’s responsibility to fundamentally change its approach to engaging with children and teens online. That starts with Facebook abandoning its plans to launch a new version of Instagram for kids.”

In April, Senators Markey and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Representatives Castor and Trahan wrote to Zuckerberg regarding Facebook’s announcement that the company is “exploring” plans to develop a version of Instagram for children and expressed concerns about Facebook’s past failures to protect children on Facebook’s Messenger Kids app. In May, after the company failed to make meaningful commitments to protect kids online, the lawmakers released a statement calling on Facebook to abandon its plans for the children’s platform. Previously, Senator Markey has repeatedly pressed Facebook on its failures to protect children and teens, including during Mark Zuckerberg’s 2018 appearance before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

Happy Birthday Forever Stamps Now on Sale

Across the country and around the world, a birthday is a welcome occasion for celebration and fun. Featuring the U.S. Postal Service’s first new Happy Birthday design in more than a decade, this stamp offers a chance to give envelopes and cards an additional touch of good cheer. It goes on sale today at Post Office locations nationwide and at the online Postal Store.

The celebration of birthdays in the United States has its origins in a wide array of cultural traditions. Some ancient civilizations observed the birthdays of prominent figures or celebrated rites of passage, and well-wishes and gifts have long been associated with bringing about good fortune. Folklorists and historians claim to see the origins of birthday parties in older practices that resemble our customs, such as candles on a cake, which existed in some form in both ancient Greece and early modern Germany. When we gather to sing, brighten our spirits with candles, and make a wish, these deeply rooted rituals connect us to loved ones and invite everyone to share in the birthday fun.

The U.S. Postal Service issued its first Happy Birthday stamp in 1987, when a stamp showing a candle on a slice of cake was part of a Special Occasions booklet that reflected a variety of greetings and well-wishes. In 1988, a second Special Occasions booklet included a Happy Birthday stamp that depicted a colorful row of candles. Birthdays reappeared as a subject on U.S. postage in 2002 with the issuance of a stamp featuring the words “Happy Birthday” amid a smattering of festive confetti.

In the years since, the Postal Service has issued several stamps on the theme of celebration. This new Happy Birthday stamp provides another way for the mailing public to convey good wishes on the recipient’s special day.

The word “HAPPY” appears most prominently in capital letters, with each of the five letters inspired by a different party decoration: a red and green piñata, an orange and yellow striped birthday hat, a red piece of frosted cake, a green birthday candle, and an orange balloon sculpture. The word “BIRTHDAY” appears below it in blue, with “Forever” and “USA” centered in smaller red lettering at the bottom. Surrounding all the design elements is a flurry of multicolored ribbons and confetti.

This stamp was designed by Lisa Catalone Castro and Rodolfo Castro, with artwork by Rodolfo Castro. Ethel Kessler served as art director.

The Happy Birthday stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp, which is always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store atusps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Boston Design Week Returns for a Special Fall Season

Boston Design Week returns for a Special Fall Season until October 16, 2021, featuring 50+ in-person, virtual and outdoors events. Under the theme “Fall Into Art and Design,” this three-week design festival offers a range of programs featuring nationally known guest speakers, panel discussions, design tours, museum exhibitions and more. Boston Design Week has also invited six other art and design festivals to cross-promote their September and October events, linking website visitors to literally hundreds of other events near and far: Design Edge, Design Week Rhode Island, Atlanta Design Festival, Boston Fashion Week, Cape Ann Plein Air festival, Design Week Mexico and the Fenway Alliance’s 20th Anniversary ‘Opening Our Doors’ festival. All events are open to the public and most are free. The full calendar of events is now online at www.BostonDesignweek.com. For more information call 617-363-0405.

“We want Boston Design Week to be known as a portal to all things art and design,” comments co-producer Tony Fusco. “Our Partner Events are simultaneously offering hundreds of art and design events.” Along with his partner Robert Four, Fusco & Four/Ventures has grown Boston Design Week over the past eight years, becoming an active member of World Design Weeks, an international coalition of more then 30 design festivals around the world. Boston Design Week’s mission is to increase public awareness and appreciation of all aspects of design, foster recognition of the vital role design plays in our lives, and bring new audiences to a wide array of design industries and organizations. This fall, attendees are invited to experiencing groundbreaking ideas in architecture, interior design, placemaking, plein air painting, teen programs, and to enjoy art and design tours, historic design, auction previews, galas, and more.

Boston Design Week is produced by Fusco & Four/Ventures, LLC. Contact us at: [email protected]

www.BostonDesignweek.com