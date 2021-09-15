City Council Proclaims September as “Hunger Action Month”

The City Council unanimously approved a motion by Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino proclaiming the month of September, 2021 as Hunger Action Month in the City of Revere.

Following is the text of the Proclamation:

City of Revere, Massachusetts Proclamation

Whereas, hunger and poverty are issues of grave concern in the United States, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the City of Revere; and

Whereas, the City of Revere is committed to educating people about food insecurity and the importance of food banks in alleviating hunger in our communities; and

Whereas, more than 800,000 individuals in Massachusetts rely on food provided by the four Massachusetts food banks each month; and

Whereas, the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic ramifications have exacerbated food insecurity across the Commonwealth and put tremendous stress on the emergency food assistance system; and

Whereas, the Food Bank Coalition of Massachusetts: The Greater Boston Food Bank, Merrimack Valley Food Bank, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and Worcester County Food Bank, and its member agencies provide vital hunger relief services to our most vulnerable neighbors; and

Whereas, the City of Revere shall work with hunger relief organizations to make Massachusetts Hunger Free by supporting access to three healthy meals a day for our residents in need.

Now, Therefore, the Revere City Council on behalf of its citizens, hereby proclaims the month of September 2021 to be:

“Hunger Action Month”

The City of Revere urges all citizens of the City of Revere to take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance.