On the Campaign Trail

The Race for City Council Ward 3

In advance of the preliminary election that will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Revere Journal asked the Ward 3 and Ward 5 candidates to respond to questions about what they consider to be the important issues in their respective voting districts and what they would like to see built inside the new Revere High School whose construction plans are moving forward under the leadership of Mayor Brian Arrigo and the School Building Committee.

The four candidates in Ward 3 – Michael Roncevich, Al Terminiello Jr., Anthony Cogliandro, and Wayne Rose – and in Ward 5 – John Powers, Al Fiore, Ronald Clark, and Christian Majano Ortez – all responded to the Journal’s questions.

Following are their responses:

Michael Roncevich

Question 1: What are the two most important concerns in Ward 3 and what would you do to correct them.

An issue that has been recurring not just within the ward, however throughout the city is drag racing. We live in an urban environment with tight streets and densely populated neighborhoods. Kids play on the streets; pets roam and explore the area. It is not safe that a multitude of people who may not even be from the city are drag racing and going extremely fast within our neighborhoods and main streets. I would come together with the Revere Police Department and devise a plan that would limit the ability to drag race. This plan could consist of more police officers on duty in impacted areas, more cameras, and speedometers to limit drag racing as much as possible. The next issue that I believe is extremely important is eliminating the lack of transparency within our councilors and constituents. Many constituents vote, however are left in the dark concerning what their councilors do and vote for. Being connected to the community is a major part of local politics. Any decision that I make on the council I will publicly post and also explain why I decided to go through with my decision. This will give the citizens of ward 3 a better understanding of who I am and what I stand for. This also will allow citizens to interact with me and hear a multitude of points of view.

Question 2: What would you like to see in a new High School?

Our public school system is something that I take immense pride in. I attended Lincoln Elementary school, the Rumney Marsh Academy, and the Revere High School. My entire life was spent within the Revere Public Schools and I most definitely understand what a new high school would need.

Two areas of focus I would like to be added to the new Revere High School are vocational training classes and classrooms, and a cultural center. Revere is a city full of hard-working blue-collar workers. This consists of painters, carpenters, plumbers, union workers, etc.

Unfortunately, our public school system does not provide a curriculum or training for teens who want to go into the trades. College is not the only way to become successful and Revere’s strong presence of blue-collar workers is a testament to that. Therefore, our new high school must provide more opportunities for our children to pursue their dreams, whether that is in college or within the trades. I would also love to add a cultural center within our high school.

Revere is a dynamic city that has changing demographics. Our younger generations are being exposed to these changes the most and they should have a good understanding of the multitude of cultures within our city. A cultural center would provide our youth with the ability to become more comfortable and understanding of other cultures.

Wayne Rose

Question 1: What are the two most important concerns in Ward 3 and what would you do to correct them.

Roads and trafficÊ

With many of our roads in bad condition I will work with the city council and our state delegations for funding to fix these roads. I will also work with grant writers to get grants to improve our roadway system.

As far as traffic we can change the light patterns and utilize the State police and the transit police to keep traffic flowing at major intersections like North shore rd and American legion highway to alleviate the backups.

Question 2: What would you like to see in a new High School?

A Vocational WingÊ

Most young adults after graduating high school are unsure what career they want to pursue. I believe adding a vocational training wing to our school system will be beneficial to the future of our children. This wing will provide young adults with training that can help them succeed in creating a long term career. Not all children can get in to the vocational school in Wakefield.

Anthony S. Cogliandro

Question 1: What are the two most important concerns in Ward 3 and what would you do to correct them.

One issue is the disconnect between city government and small businesses. The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult on small business owners in our community. We need a Councillor who understands the struggles of opening & maintaining a business in Revere. A leader who can provide a place for new or existing owners to come with questions or concerns. It should not be so difficult to make changes to, obtain permits or move an existing business in good standing. I will advocate for businesses and work to make the necessary reforms to help them thrive in our community.

Another issue is restoring trust and confidence in our residents. As of late, many people I’ve spoken to that live in Ward 3 feel as if nothing ever gets done. Issues like fixing a sidewalk, road paving or tearing out a tree stump that’s causing damage. Sadly, a lot of residents don’t know who to call for help or have called for help with no results. I will be the most accessible, accountable and hard-working Councillor to ensure our residents have someone they are comfortable to call and confident will resolve issues.

Question 2: What would you like to see in a new High School?

Being in the planning stages of building a new Revere high school, we have the opportunity to offer our children more than ever. Not every child wants to go to college. Not every child is a book learner, athletic, socially confident, etc. Every child excels in different ways and it is our responsibility to provide them with different paths to success.

We can create curriculum for children to begin working in the trades (electrical, plumbing, etc.) We can build state-of-the-art athletic facilities (indoor pool, field house and weight equipment) to enhance physical abilities of our athletes. We can provide the best technology in sound engineering for those who wish to play an instrument, learn to produce or study music composition. We can provide top-of-the-line art materials for children who want to paint, draw or create.

I would love courses teaching students fiscal responsibility. Topics including keeping your credit score high, purchasing a home, tips on investing for their future and money management. These are courses that would help our children to make educated financial decisions in their future.

We need to do more than the norm. Let’s make Revere the most eclectic place for learning.

Albert J. Terminiello, Jr.

Question 1: What are the two most important concerns in Ward 3 and what would you do to correct them.

The first and most obvious is keep an eye on over construction that is causing so much frustration for our taxpayers across the city. This money maker must be put on hold, keeping the traffic congestion to a workable level and keeping the burden off the school classrooms because of the influx of low housing available. This does not work well for the taxpayer only burdens them more. To fix it –shut down high rise building a VOTE of NO for more buildings of triple digit apartments numbers.

Secondly and for my money, the most prevalent, the unsafe conditions of our streets and sidewalks. Ward 3 seems to be left hanging from the current administration, while others have their sidewalks get quicker attention. This unfair, lopsided view from city hall’s corner office must be brought to an end. The with me or against me attitude of the administration must be stopped. The taxpayer is the most important, their safety in and around their homes is paramount and everyone deserves to be treated fair and just, not for their political choices, but for their rights as taxpayers and residents of the great City of Revere.

I as the Ward 3 Councillor will continue with the high standard set by Councillor Guinasso, not bow to the corner office’s demands, not rubber stamp building permits and stand for equality for all the residents of Ward 3, that they may be safe and secure with me as their elected representative. Keeping a watchful eye over those who put their trust in my hands.

Question 2: What would you like to see in a new High School?

A new Revere High School is very much needed, especially with the current growth rate the city is undergoing. We need a school that can expand as the technology and the need for specialized applications of the work force increases.

I would love to see and insist on a vocational wing, which will include a culinary section and robotics lab. I would also like to see a rental hall included with the culinary section, for small catering parties for food and wait service so students can get a real feel for their chosen vocation.

An athletic complex is a must, indoor track and field, gymnastics and full weight training facility. Basketball and indoor batting cages too. Sports are a valuable vehicle to students for building character and obtaining much needed scholarship money.

I as a Nationally ranked target archer and instructor would like to see an archery facility, for students of all ages to be able use. There are national programs available to fund much of the cost. A swimming facility is also a must, and while we are making a list, RHS should consider a facility large enough capable to host state playoffs of any caliber including a new hockey rink.

I believe our JROTC program is a wonderful addition, and they should have a full training facility to fit their needs and promote the program. I would like to see, possibly a full-service recruitment center, as joining the armed forces for many reasons in today’s economy is a good option for many young men and women.

If elected to serve the residents of Ward 3 I will at my own expense institute scholarships for Ward 3 students and incentives for elementary and middle school students as well.

On the Campaign Trail: The race for City Council Ward 5

Al Fiore

Question 1: What are the two most important concerns in Ward 5 and what would you do to correct them?

Revere has had enough of out-of-town developers running Revere! To add insult to injury, they build with non-union workers. It’s unconscionable. I’ll be a strong voice and will stop the reckless issuance of special permits for special people. I understand that I can’t do it alone. I’ll forge compromise and mentor the younger city councillors that are yearning for help. Together we can get Revere back on the right track!

Parking meters along the first public beach in America should NEVER have happened! I’ll lead the effort to remove the meters along Revere Beach and the municipal parking lot. We will revamp the parking ordinances and stop balancing budgets on the backs of taxpayers by issuing tickets and fines not only in the parking department but the building department as well!

Question 2: What would you like to see in a new High School?

As a father of two recent high school graduates, I think it is important that there is more emphasis placed on STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Toward that end, our students will need state of the art science labs, a theatre, art studios and technological advances such as a trading room to afford students the opportunity to learn about the stock market.

I’d like to see designated classroom space for a public/private partnership with a university or college.

Lastly, my wish list would include a modern athletic complex with ample practice space for boys and girls sports, a weight/cardio room comparable to that of a small athletic club, an indoor track and a pool. In addition, as a long time baseball coach, I’d like to see a modern baseball field with batting cages, bull pens and dugouts.

Ronald Clark

Question 1: What are the two most important concerns in Ward 5 and what would you do to correct them?

Having been out on the campaign trail for the last five months, I have learned that the many different neighborhoods making up Ward 5, all have their own issues that are important to them. After speaking with numerous residents, many of them also have individual concerns. Some examples include soccer coaches that are not getting fair treatment for field time, sidewalks in need of repair and flooding. To me, each one of these issues are of critical importance.

While all issues are of the upmost importance, development sticks out as a main concern closely followed by traffic and parking. Ward 5 has seen more development projects in recent years than other areas in the city. From the new residential buildings on Revere Beach, to the Amazon distribution center, these and others have all had major impacts in Revere. Although development can be beneficial, we need responsible development. This means better planning and identifying problems before they arise. This would include infrastructure, traffic, parking and emergency services. For example, the Point of Pines Fire Station should have been built prior to building hundreds of apartments on Revere Beach.

Residents of Ward 5 are experiencing undue stress and anxiety as a result of the current parking and traffic dilemmas. These new apartment complexes being allotted large parking spot variances combined with the addition of parking meters are compounding the pre-existing issues. A moratorium on adding new developments after what is already approved may be a necessary until we have a city-wide master plan complete.

Question 2: What would you like to see in a new High School?

As a strong supporter of a new Revere High School, I would like to see STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programs incorporated in the new development, as well as skilled faculty in these courses. The Greater Boston Area is rated as the nation’s number one biopharma cluster (1), surpassing San Francisco. We need our children to experience and learn about potential STEM career paths right here in their local community. Revere is currently looking to bring its first life science development as part of the Suffolk Downs project (2). The advantage of having a STEM program is that it provides awareness of so many new career opportunities to the students of our diverse community. Some classes that could be offered include Engineering and Automation Technology, Environmental Technology, Natural Resource Management, Information Technology, and Veterinary Science. These are critical for the upcoming generations as they are the future of our economy.

References:

1. Article from 03/10/2021 https://www.genengnews.com/topics/drug-discovery/top-10-u-s-biopharma-clusters-8/

2. Atricle form 06/08/2021 https://www.revere.org/news/post/revere-lands-first-major-life-science-development-at-suffolk-downs-bringing-jobs-economic-development-for-revere-residents

Christian Majano Ortez

Question 1: What are the two most important concerns in Ward 5 and what would you do to correct them?

The two most important problems in District 5 are the flooding of water that our residents have and the parking.

Promote viable solutions with the planning department, parking department and traffic Commission to find concrete solutions and seek the best solution to this delicate problems

Question 2: What would you like to see in a new High School?

I will fight for a better educational system for our Children who are the future. Why we are no longer in the industrial age, we are in a new era in which we can build successful leaders and young people. I would like to see in the new Revere High School building a vocational training wing at the school, a country house / sports complex that includes an indoor track and pool.

John Powers

Question 1: What are the two most important concerns in Ward 5 and what would you do to correct them?

1. Traffic Congestion: Revere’s traffic congestion problems primarily result from North Shore commuters using state roadways to cut-through Revere to get to/from Boston. This regional problem requires a regional solution: more commuters using public transportation. I have successfully advocated for $25M in the Transportation Bond Bill for a regional rail station in Revere, for which we have just received $4M of federal planning funds. I have also supported planned electrification of the Newburyport line to allow transit frequency/transit fares. Together, these initiatives will have a very positive outcome on regional commuting patterns to the benefit of Revere, and especially Ward 5.

2. District Flooding: This is becoming a more frequent and severe problem, especially in the Riverside community. Again, this is a long-term problem requiring long-term solutions, for which I have long been an effective advocate. These include my support for upgrades to Ward 5 sewer, pumping drainage systems, of which the recent clean-up of the Eastern County Ditch is but one example; for a priority on Ward 5 projects in the Environmental Bond Bill and the MVP program; for high-water apparatus in the new PoP Fire Station, and for major resiliency/infrastructure improvements in the redevelopment vision of our new RiverFront District.

Question 2: What would you like to see in a new High School?

The Revere school system, under the leadership of Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly, has maintained its status as one of the best urban school districts in the nation. The City of Revere and the School Building Project Committee have begun the process toward building a brand new, state-of-the art Revere High School. What would you like to see included in the new Revere High School building: for example, should there be a vocational training wing at the school, a fieldhouse/athletic complex that includes an indoor track and a swimming pool, or following the Town of Swampscott’s example, the placement of a new senior center inside the new high school?

By far, the most important consideration in the design of a new Revere High School is the provision of state-of-the-art academic facilities, including the science and computer laboratories, that will assure continued quality educational experiences and outcomes for our high school students, teachers and administrators. This should include a workforce development and placement programs that will respond to the new biotechnology and other job opportunities that are becoming an increasingly important element of Revere’s economic development future. Beyond those primary goals, we have the unprecedented opportunity to design the new high school and its facilities — academic, athletic, recreational and social – as a resource for all aspects of the diverse Revere community. At this still early stage, a commitment to making the RHS a truly “community school” is more important than predicting specifically how that goal will eventually be realized. Those decisions will require more community input and feedback as the RHS planning process evolves; and ultimately, the Revere community — young and old, parents and children, from throughout our neighborhoods — will tell us what community programs they want and/need from a new Revere High School, if we encourage them to do so — as I surely will