DOTS ARMY to host  annual Cornhole

Tournament at Griswold Fields on Saturday

DOTS ARMY, a local Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk Team will host their Third Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday at Griswold Fields behind St. Mary’s Church. The tournament will begin at 12 p.m. (11 a.m. for registered players). 24 adult teams will compete in a single elimination, 21 point game tournament vying for a $200 cash prize. There will also be 10 youth teams competing for a $50 prize per winning player. Bags fly a t 12:30 following the National Anthem sung by Revere’s own, Olivia Freni.

According to Renee Griffin, one of the coordinators of the event, “Since 2018, DOTS ARMY has raised just shy of $20,000. We’re on our way to a goal of $10,000 before Walk Day on October 3rd. All proceeds will go to the Jimmy Fund for Cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. DOTS ARMY was born from the idea that it takes an army to fight a disease like cancer so when one of our own was fighting, this is how we fought back. Every member of DOTS ARMY has been touched by cancer in one way or another. For us, it’s important to honor those that won the fight, support those who are still fighting, and remember those who lost the battle.”

Griffin went on to thank the support of the community and donors over the past three years. “From the start, we were generously supported by the Revere community through grassroots fundraising at ball games and direct Team page donations. A special thanks to Michael Hinojosa and the Revere Recreation Department for helping us put together our biggest event to date! We have doubled the number of adult teams, included a youth tournament, and added our first-ever Beer Garden! We’ll also have a bouncy house for the younger ones.”

Food, snacks, drinks and raffles will be available to purchase. A Moon Bounce will be set up for the kids and BENT WATER Brewing will host a beer garden 12-4 donating a portion back to DOTS ARMY. The raffles will open at 12 p.m. including a custom-built set of regulation CORNHOLE BOARDS, bags included.

Adult registration may be full by the event date. However, interested players are welcome to come to Registration starting at 11 a.m. to see if there are openings. Walk-up Youth registration will remain open from 11 a m. – 12 p.m. until all slots are filled. The rain date for the event is Sunday, September 12. Coordinators are excited to welcome more people to the event. You do not need to compete to join the fun. Spectators are welcome! You can learn more about the event on their Facebook Event Page DOTSARMY (one word) Cornhole Tournament. To donate to DOTS ARMY, you can also visit the Team Page at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/DOTSARMY2021 or VENMO @Dots-Army.