Museum of Science Unveils Fall Lineup of Innovative and Inspiring Adult Programming

The Museum of Science, Boston, announced an exciting fall lineup of award-winning speakers, transformative performances, drag takeovers, a haunted Halloween celebration, and more under its popular series, SubSpace. The fall lineup of after-hours events, kicking off in September, offers audiences unique experiences from local and national artists, where the fusion of science, art, and society finds common ground. Tickets for the Fall 2021 season are available now at mos.org/adults.

Now in its ninth season, SubSpace is the Museum’s experiential playground for developing fresh, original, social experiences for adults. The Fall 2021 season will be a hybrid of virtual events and the return of live, in-person programming taking place throughout the Museum, including the Mugar Omni Theater, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Exhibit Halls.

“After over a year of entirely virtual programming, we are excited to bring SubSpace and our audiences back together at the Museum for an incredible lineup of after-hours events,” said James Monroe, producer of adult programs and theater experiences at the Museum of Science, Boston. “This fall, we continue to dive deeper into some of the most pressing consequential challenges of our day, including anti-racism, mental health, addiction, trauma, climate change, and diversity in STEM, all while creating innovative and singular immersive performances with the immense talents found in our amazing city.”

Tickets for the Fall 2021 season are available now at mos.org/adults. The full lineup of the Fall 2021 season includes:

September:

Sway: Unraveling Unconscious Bias, September 9, 7:00 p.m.: During this event, behavioral and data scientist author Pragya Agarwal shows how unconscious biases manifest, their effect on today’s technology and artificial intelligence, and whether there is anything we can do about them. This is a virtual event. Free with pre-registration.

From Green to Red: An Environmental Protest from Beatie Wolfe, September 14, 7:30 p.m.: A powerful evening with art rebel Beatie Wolfe and her groundbreaking installation, From Green to Red, an environmental protest piece about human impact on the planet, built using 800,000 years of historic NASA climate data. Exclusive showing of the From Green to Red installation included. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

HEADSPACE, September 23, 7:30 p.m.: The Slaughterhouse Society premieres a new work of transcendent performance art. The groundbreaking visual experience and astral interplanetary escape highlights one human ghost’s journey through the beauty of our galaxy to what awaits us all in the beyond. This is a virtual event. Free with pre-registration.

Shades of Black: An Evening with Zakiyyah, September 29, 7:00 p.m.: Singer, actress, and political activist Zakiyyah brings her art activism to the Museum for a conversation around the decolonization of cultural institutions and the role museums play in combating racism and deconstructing white supremacy. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

October:

How Pixar Makes You Cry: The Secret Storytelling Tricks Pixar Uses to Break Your Heart, October 6, 7:00 p.m.: Dean Movshovitz, author of the bestseller, Pixar Storytelling: Rules for Effective Storytelling Based on Pixar’s Greatest Films, explores the company’s genius in storytelling. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

Worlds in Shadow: The Truths and Myths of Submerged Lands, October 12, 7:00 p.m.: Patrick Nunn, author of the new release, Worlds in Shadow: Submerged Lands in Science, Memory and Myth, shares his understanding of submerged lands of the past and considers what the future may hold. This is a virtual event. Free with pre-registration.

Quit Like a Woman: Drinking Culture and the New Path to Sobriety, October 13, 7:00 p.m.: Holly Whitaker, founder and CEO of Tempest, discusses her New York Timesbestseller, Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol and her groundbreaking look at drinking culture and her feminine-centric recovery program. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

ReRooted: Presented by The HairStory Project, October 14, 7:30 p.m.: Join the Museum of Science for this one-night-only live encore screening of ReRooted: Presented by the HairStory Project. The event will feature conversation and a Q&A session with co-creators Yvette Modestin and Ana Masacote. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. $10 with registration.

Everything: Presented by Valerie Green/Dance Entropy, October 20, 7:00 p.m.: Conceived and directed by Valerie Green and inspired by astrophotography, string theory, interconnectivity, and meditations on space and time, this new dance work weaves together a visual, physical, and emotional translation of the cosmos. The Boston premiere also features Urbanity Dance and musician Nate Tucker. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. $15 with registration.

Living a Triggered Life Podcast, October 21, 7:00 p.m.: Join the Museum for a live production of Triggered Projects Living a Triggered Life podcast created and hosted by Keith and Roxann Mascoll, a Black couple who have their own trauma histories, exploring how mental health, love, family dynamics, and more impact their long-term marriage. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

Inner Space: A Collective Journey, October 27, 7:30 p.m.: Boston-based artist Genie Santiago returns to the Museum for an intimate, live, transcendent event celebrating her upcoming album, Inner Space. Featuring a pre-show Outer Space performance from local BIPOC drag acts, Bomba dancers, and guided meditation. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys Halloween Happening, October 28, 7:30 p.m.: The band returns to the Museum to resurrect their annual unforgettable evening of masquerade, music, and mayhem. This event will be held in the Charles Hayden Planetarium. $20 in advance; $25 day of.

November:

Coleslaw’s Corner: The Grand Return, November 2, 7:30 p.m.: Coleslaw’s Corner, the HUBweek Art Award-winning collaboration with one of Boston’s favorite drag queens, Coleslaw, returns to the Museum of Science for an in-person takeover of the Museum with performances themed to some of the most iconic, and newest, exhibits of the Blue Wing. This event will be held in the Museum’s Blue Wing. $15 in advance; $20 day of.

Black Hole Symphony: In Creation, November 4, 7:30 p.m.: Join Multiverse Concert Series and the Museum of Science for an exclusive preview of Black Hole Symphony: an orchestral journey through spacetime told through live music, science, and Planetarium visuals premiering summer 2022. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

Miniatures, Models & The Mandalorian: The Work of John Goodson, November 9, 7:00 p.m.: Join master model maker John Goodson, along with Mike Horvath, Museum of Science Senior Director of Exhibits, for a special conversation looking at Goodson’s iconic career in film and television. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

“Thina” presented by SYREN Modern Dance, November 10, 7:00 p.m.: SYREN Modern Dance returns to the Museum of Science for an in-person performance of “Thina,” the culmination of a yearlong journey documenting the creation of the original dance performance piece during the COVID-19 pandemic. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

Boston Jewish Film Festival presents Space Torah, November 11, 6:30 p.m.: The Museum is partnering with the Boston Jewish Film Festival for a screening of Space Torah. A conversation with director Rachel Raz and Dr. Jeff Hoffman at the intersection of religion and science follows the screening. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

FRACTURED, November 17, 7:00 p.m.: Guerilla Opera presents a performance exhibition of two works exploring fractured human experiences, by composers Anahita Abassi and Bahar Royaee, directed by Deniz Khateri. Conversation with composers and creative team to follow. This event will be held in Cahners Theater. $15 in advance; $20 day of.

Songs From Beloved King: A Queer Bible Musical, November 18, 7:00 p.m.: Experience the intersection of religion, identity, and the human experience with the creative team behind the anticipated new musical, Beloved King: A Queer Bible Musical, a faithfully adapted musical created by playwright, scholar, and minister J. Sylvan. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

December:

Non-Player Character, December 2, 6:00 p.m.: Award-winning actor, writer, director, and producer Brendan Bradley guides you through a prototype of a new, in-development virtual reality and live theater experience that shows how everyone has a story to tell. This event will be held at the Museum of Science. Free with pre-registration.

