News Briefs

Morabito to Hold Campaign Reception Aug. 18

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito will be a holding a re-election campaign reception on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valsos Restaurant, located at 139 Shirley Ave.

Residents are invited to join the popular councillor at the event.

Two Free Healthy Aging Programs Offered in September

Mystic Valley Elder Services will present two free healthy aging workshop series in September.

Tai Chi Classes will be offered on Wednesdays from September 15 to November 3 from 10 to 11am and held at the Stoneham Senior Center, 126 Elm St. in Stoneham.

Led by a certified instructor, the classes feature a combination of slow, continuous movements with deep breathing. Tai Chi is often referred to as “meditation in motion,” and there is growing evidence that practicing Tai Chi has value in treating and preventing a range of health issues. Our practice is gentle, requiring a small range of motion and can be done standing or seated.

Although the program is free, registration is required. To reserve your spot, call 781-438-1157.

A Matter of Balance will be offered on Thursdays from September 16 to November 4 from 10am to 12pm and held at the Pleasant Street Center located at 49 Pleasant Street in Reading.

Although the program is free, registration is required. To reserve your spot, call 781-942-6794.

Class sizes will be limited so act quickly!

RPD Apprehend Wanted Fugitive

A joint operation by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Revere Police, and the Massachusetts Parole Board Warrant Unit last week captured a man wanted for the July 31 murder of a man doing volunteer work in Raleigh, North Carolina.

On the morning of Friday, Aug. 6, the investigative team developed intelligence that Marcus Walton, 29, was hiding out in a fifth floor apartment at 770 Washington Ave., Revere. Troopers, Officers, and Marshals converged on the apartment Friday morning, knocked on the door, and announced their presence. With police at the door, Walton tried to jump from the fifth-story window. Team members maintaining the perimeter on the ground outside the building talked WALTON — who was outside the window, sitting on the sill and prepared to jump — into remaining in the apartment and surrendering. Within moments other members of the warrant team were through the door and placed WALTON into custody from inside the apartment.

Walton was booked at the State Police-Revere Barracks as a fugitive from justice and then arraigned at Chelsea District Court. Authorities in North Carolina and Massachusetts will arrange his rendition to answer to the felony murder charge in Wake County, N.C. Walton is charged in the Saturday, July 31 shooting death of 31-year-old Charlie Debnam, a drum major in a Raleigh band and beloved community member who was packing food donations at the Helping Hand Mission in that city when he was killed.