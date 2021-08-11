Ciccarello Resigns as Revere Coach; Accepts Teaching Position in Peabody

Joe Ciccarello, who brought the Revere High School softball program to the brink of a Division 1 state title and won a dramatic Greater Boston League championship this spring, is stepping down from his coaching and teaching positions.

Ciccarello, who also leads the ice hockey program, is leaving RHS to take a teaching position at Peabody High School.

Ciccarello told the players of his decision a few days after the Revere High softball banquet. The timing of the announcement was sheer Ciccarello class as the popular, long-time coach let the spotlight shine entirely on the team’s 10 seniors and their championship season at the banquet.

Ciccarello was an integral part of the resurgence of the Revere High School athletic program under the leadership of Revere Director of Athletics Frank Shea. Revere is enjoying record enrollment in its programs, teams are contending for league championships, and many athletes are receiving scholarships and continuing their careers in college.

Shea thanked Ciccarello for his outstanding leadership of the softball and ice hockey programs. “Joe was a tremendous asset to our athletic community,” said Shea. “His ability to work with both male and female athletes and achieve the level of success will be hard to replace. We wish him the best in the next chapter and we’re going to be actively looking for his replacements.”

Speaking About His Decision

Joe Ciccarello, 52, said he had no intention of leaving Revere High until a teaching position opened in Peabody and he decided to pursue the job. He said he will not be coaching in Peabody but intends to be a head coach in the future.

“I just think that everybody, at some point in their life, needs a little change and kind of shake things up a little bit – nobody wants to get complacent,” said Ciccarello, who taught economics, business, and math at Revere High School. “I just think the time was right that I get a change of scenery.”

Many Wins and Postseason Berths

Ciccarello was the head ice hockey coach for 10 seasons and the head softball coach for 12 seasons.

As the leader of the RHS hockey program, Ciccarello’s teams qualified for four MIAA Tournaments. In softball, Revere has qualified for postseason play 11 consecutive years. The Patriots won two GBL titles and a North Sectional championship in 2014. In the Division 1 state semifinal at Martin Field in Lowell that was almost assuredly going to produce the state champion, Revere led, 1-0, before Bridgewater-Raynham rallied to win by a 3-1 score. As observers had predicted, B-R went on to claim the state title.

“That was a heartbreaker,” said Ciccarello. “We had a great team that year.”

Ciccarello said what he took the most pride in as the Revere softball coach was the continuing presence of alumni at Revere games. “There were always tons of alumni that came back to watch us play and support us,” said Ciccarello. “That, to me, means a great deal because that means they had a great time playing softball for us, and they had great memories and they wanted to keep supporting the program.”

Ciccarello said he will not only miss the student and athletes, but their families as well.

“I was at Revere High 25 years, so I met a lot of families, who became my friends,” said Ciccarello, who was previously a teacher and coach at Savio Prep. He served as a vice principal at RHS for two years before returning to the classroom as a teacher.

Ciccarello hopes that his softball assistant coaches Megan O’Donnell and Kristina Stella and hockey assistant coaches Jim Mosca, Brandon Pezzuto, and John Papasodora consider applying for the head coaching positions.

Expresses Gratitude to Revere

Ciccarello remembered the outpouring of support that he received following a major fire at his home in February, 2019.

“I was so thankful to how Revere supported me through that situation,” said Ciccarello. “The community was unbelievable, my students, the faculty, and the staff.”

He said Revere administrators, including Supt. Dr. Dianne Kelly, RHS Principal Dr. John Perella, and AD Frank Shea, “were great to me” during his years in the school district.

Joe Ciccarello and his wife, Adeline, a schoolteacher in East Boston, have two daughters, Alli, 18, who will be attending UMass Amherst, and Jenna, 16, who is a junior in high school.

“I’m truly going to miss everybody in Revere,” said Ciccarello. “It was a very difficult decision, but ultimately it came down to as a professional you want to always maintain that you’re fresh and you’re energized in front of your students. I envy the people who can do it for 35 years and still have that energy and vigor every day. I think the time is right for me and my career to get a little energized and shake things up.”