News RHS Class of 1960 Makes Donation to City by Journal Staff • August 4, 2021 • 0 Comments Members of the Revere High School class of 1960 closed out their reunion account by making contributionsto the Elderly and Disabled Fund, the Revere Community Scholarship Fund and the City of Revere Veterans Funds. Shown above from left to right, Mayor Arrigo, CFO Rich Viscay, Lou Greenstein, Class of 60, Veterans Agent Marc Silvestri, Evelyn Morris, Class of 60, Nancy Eydenberg, Class of 60, and City Treasurer/CollectorCathy Bowden. Holding the banner are Evelyn Morris, Lou Greenstein, Karen Hurst, Lee Sasso, Nancy Eydenberg, Carol Nardone and Natalie Mosca.