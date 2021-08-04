Enjoy the Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival

This weekend marks the return of the 16th annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, featuring master sand sculptors who have come from all over the globe to compete in one of the largest sand sculpting festivals in the world.

The festival will be held on Friday from 10 a.m.-10 pm., Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. A grand fireworks display will be held Saturday evening at 9:00 p.m.

In 2019, the event drew an estimated one million attendees, drawn not only by the wonderful sculptures, but also by food trucks, food vendors, exhibitors, and much more, so it is advisable that attendees from out of town plan on taking the T to Revere Beach station.

This year’s festival also will be a celebration of the 125th anniversary of Revere Beach, America’s first public beach.

All in all, the 2021 Sand Sculpting Festival promises to be a memorable event for all members of the family.