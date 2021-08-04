DCR officials announce August 2021 programs at Revere Beach

All programs are free and open to the public. Bring water, use sunscreen, dress in comfortable layers, and wear sturdy closed toe shoes. An adult must accompany children. Inclement weather cancels outdoor programs. Reasonable accommodations upon advance request.

For more information call 781-656-1485 or Visit Website: https://www.mass.gov/locations/revere-beach-reservation or Email Matthew Nash at [email protected]

Parking fees apply along Revere Beach Boulevard: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/dcr-on-street-parking-program

Creatures of the Seas and Sands Table

Every Thursday & Friday in August 1:00p.m.-3:30pm

Learn about the fascinating and important creatures that depend on the sea and sand for survival at this station. Appropriate for all ages. Drop in any time. Meet on the lawns at Eliot Circle, look for the signs “Public Program Today.”

Mindfulness in Nature

Fridays & Saturdays, August 13 & 14, 27 & 28 8:00am & 9:00am

Experience the beauty and stillness of nature. Use your senses in nature to amplify your peace, creativity, and health. Join a 45 min activity at each session on the 2nd and 4th Friday & Saturday of the month. Be prepared for sitting and walking short distances. Appropriate for adults and teens but all ages are welcome. Bring a small blanket or pad to sit on. Participants are welcome to attend both time slots. Meet on the lawns at Eliot Circle, look for the signs “Public Program Today.”

Shorebird and Seabird Discovery Table

Every Saturday in August 1:00 p.m.–3:30 pm

Learn about the fascinating shorebirds and seabirds that make Revere Beach their home at this activity station in conjunction with the StoryWalk®. Appropriate for all ages. Drop in any time. Meet on the lawns at Eliot Circle, look for the signs “Public Program Today.”

StoryWalk® Piping Plover Summer

Every Saturday in August 1:00–3:30 pm

Read a story with your child during your self-guided walk at Revere beach! Discover the secrets of this protected shorebird which nests on beaches in the State of Massachusetts. Appropriate for families with young children. Drop in any time. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson. Meet on the lawns at Eliot Circle, look for the signs “Public Program Today.”

August 2021 Programs at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation

For more information call 781-656-1485 or visit: Website https://www.mass.gov/locations/belle-isle-marsh-reservation or Email Matthew Nash at [email protected]

An Oasis for Birds at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation & Vicinity

Saturday, August 7 & 21 7:30–8:30 a.m.

Meets every 1st & 3rd Saturday of the Month throughout the year except on State Holidays. Both beginner and advance birders will enjoy discovering & learning about the fascinating birds of Belle Isle Marsh and vicinity. Belle Isle Marsh is a restored wildlife habitat that attracts a yearly count of 265 species of birds. Insect repellent is strongly recommended. Be prepared to travel by car or bicycle for up to 8 miles round trip to Winthrop beach, a known birding hotspot, and expect to be on your feet and walking for about a half mile. Appropriate for adults and teens but all ages are welcome. Meet in the parking lot, at 1399 Bennington Street, East Boston, MA

August 2021 Events at Short Beach

For more information call 781-656-1485 or Email Matthew Nash at [email protected]

Tidepool Discovery at Short Beach

Wednesday August 18 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Discover and learn about the fascinating plants and animals of the tidepool and why we should care for both these fragile creatures and the tidepool that represents their home. Nets will be provided for brief capture and release of the tidepool creatures. Be prepared for slippery rocks and for getting your feet wet. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh. Meet beachside on the sidewalk at 1199 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA on the border between the City of Revere and Town of Winthrop.