Arrigo Reminds Residents of Protocols for a Safe International Sand Sculpting Festival

Today Mayor Arrigo announced updated safety protocols for this weekend’s International Sand Sculpting Festival. The event, in collaboration with the Revere Beach Partnership and with medical guidance from the Revere Board of Health, will include increased availability of masks, the presence of health personnel, and a pop-up vaccination clinic. The measures, established for the planned increase of attendance in the city, will provide for greater preventative protections from the ongoing spread of COVID19 and the Delta variant among residents and visitors.

“There’s no denying that the International Sand Sculpting Festival is the most exciting event on Revere Beach every year,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “At the same time, we cannot ignore the science and data – Revere’s case numbers have increased over the last few weeks. These safety protocols are in place to keep our community safe. Vaccines work and they have proven to be the best way to combat the virus – we will have vaccinations readily available for guests and encourage others to get tested, we are hopeful that this weekend will be safe for all those visiting Revere Beach.”

The city has worked with the Revere Beach Partnership to ensure the following safety measures this weekend:

Vaccination mobile clinics will be available throughout the weekend with the help of the Mass General Brigham Mobile Vaccination Van and Cataldo Ambulance. The MGB Mobile Van will be open from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday and the Cataldo Ambulance tent will be open from 11:00-2:00 PM on Sunday.

Revere COVID Ambassadors will be onsite handing out PPE kits and offering translation services when needed.

Revere Board of Health will provide masks for the Revere Beach Partnership to distribute throughout the weekend.

Revere Beach Partnership will have masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant products available for attendees and specifically at all the amusement park rides.

Revere Beach Partnership implemented several things to increase the ability of attendees to social distance. They decreased the total number of sculptures, spaced sculptures over greater distances to try to reduce crowding, spaced food vendors 30 feet apart, spaced exhibitors and sponsors 20 feet apart, and eliminated live music and the central stage.

“The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. With this as our focus, we are committed to creating a safe, family-friendly event and are working to develop a modified version of our beloved International Sand Sculpting Festival for all to enjoy,” said John Hamel, Chairman of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival Committee.

The City of Revere continues its strategy of bringing vaccination clinics to where people are to make the process more convenient. The International Sand Sculpting Festival is an opportunity to engage those who have not yet been vaccinated with a chance to do so.

The Revere Board of Health continues to communicate with the Revere Beach restaurants and other small businesses, giving them autonomy to enforce their own mask mandates to keep patrons safe.