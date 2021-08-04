Arrigo Establishes Revere’s First-ever Affordable Housing Trust Fund

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Developed in partnership with community members, the Trust Fund was established through city ordinance to promote and maintain affordable housing in the City of Revere. The Trust Fund Board is now accepting applicants for residents who have professional expertise, or a unique interest in housing or community-building efforts.

“In Revere, we pride ourselves in having a strong community based on helping one another,” said Mayor Arrigo. “I am proud that this historic new ordinance, established in close partnership with our community partners and colleagues in government, is giving us a new tool to ensure that every resident has the opportunity to work, live, and raise their family in our great city.”

The ordinance establishing the Affordable Housing Trust Fund was developed with input from community members. The City hosted an informational session via Zoom to inform residents of concepts and discussions related to housing affordability and established a steering committee that significantly impacted the final language of the ordinance. Mayor Arrigo’s administration continues to engage in community outreach efforts through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board and future housing initiatives.

The City of Revere is currently seeking applications for most board positions, including:

One individual with financial and/or lending experience;

One individual with experience in housing development, including but not limited to non-profit affordable housing development, real estate or finance, and non-profit housing services;

One individual who is a tenant in an affordable housing property; and

One individual who is a tenant in a market-rate unit.

In addition to these positions, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board will include two members that support housing or other anti-poverty work as well as the City Council president or their designee. The Mayor or his designee will serve as chair of the Board.

To apply, residents ought to visit the City’s Boards and Commissions webpage at www.revere.org/ahtf and click the “Apply” button to the right of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund row. Residents will then be taken to a Google Form asking for basic information and brief statements of experience and interest. The application will be complete once they submit a resume to [email protected] Mayor Arrigo encourages residents interested in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to apply to the City’s other Boards & Commissions.