Celebrating a Century And Then Some at Revere Beach

by  •  • 0 Comments

As of press time, preparations were underway for the Revere Beach 125th Birthday celebration, originally scheduled for Monday, July 12, but due to inclement weather it was rescheduled for Tuesday July 13. Shown above sporting the attire of yesteryear for the occasion, sitting (L to R), Lynzie Anderson, Katie O’Donnell and Giana Losanno. Standing, (L-R) are Robert Lynch, Christian Sawyer and Steven Plitsch. Shown below, Jay Rosenzwaig and Becky Swope have some fun at the Revere Historical Society table’s caricature cutouts. See full coverage in next weeks Revere Journal.

