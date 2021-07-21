Obituaries 07-21-2021

Angela ‘Dolly’ Soroka

Well known for her baking

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass today, Wednesday, July 21 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. for Angela L. “Dolly” (Fischer) Soroka, 78, who passed away peacefully on July 13. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Angela, or “Dolly” as she was affectionately known as to many, was born in Everett to the late Lucille and Freddy Fischer. She spent most of her life in Revere and she was a graduate of Revere High School.

Dolly enjoyed many things but one of her favorites was baking for which she was known. She spent a number of years living in Chelsea and was the former wife of the late Robert J. Soroka.

She leaves behind her daughter, Melissa Soroka of Saugus, her daughter, Lorie Heckley, who cared for her until the last days of her life and her son-in-law, Richard Heckley of Revere and her son, Robert Soroka of Everett. She was the loving grandmother of Samantha Heckley, Emily Heckley and Sydnee Bruce and is also lovingly survived by her brother, Joseph Fischer of Malden.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Eileen Ferraro

Proud mother and wife, dedicated to her family and extended family

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on July 19 in St. Anthony of Padua Church for Eileen L. (Sullivan) Ferraro who died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 15 at her home in Revere. She would have celebrated her 89th birthday on July 31. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Eileen was born in Lynn, raised and educated in Saugus and was a proud graduate of Saugus High School, Class of 1950. After high school, she worked at New England Tel & Tel until the early 1960’s.

She and her husband were married and settled in Revere where she raised her children. She stopped working to take care of and to raise her children. A proud mother and wife, she was dedicated to her family and extended family.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Ferraro, she was the loving mother of Richard L. Ferraro and his wife, Sheila of York, PA, Laurie M. Ferraro of East Boston and David A. Ferraro of Rockland; cherished grandmother of Felicia, Brianna, David and Kyra Ferraro. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to Northeast Elder Services, ATTN: “Meals on Wheels”, 300 Rosewood Dr., Danvers, MA 01923.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Michael DiCologero

Lifelong Revere resident

Michael E. DiCologero, 22, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 18 in South Carolina.

Born in Melrose and a lifelong resident of Revere, he was the beloved son of Eric DiCologero and Katherine Mansfield of Revere.

Michael was skilled at artistic drawing and enjoyed skateboarding and lake fishing; most of all, he had a great sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his two sisters, Caitlin Romero and Erica DiCologero, both of Revere and his niece, Jayliah.

Services will be announced shortly. Please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com for information.

Michael Luongo

U.S. Postal Service retiree

Michael Longo, 74, of Everett, formerly of Revere, passed away most expectedly in the comfort and consolation of his home on July 14.

Michael gave 25 years of service to US Postal Service (Cambridge Central Branch) retiring in 2012. A late member of the US Army National Guard, Michael held a membership with St. Andrew’s BBC Club of Chelsea for many years.

The beloved husband of 49 years to Jerri A. (Hall) Longo, he was the devoted father of Michael J. Longo and his wife, Pamela of Chelmsford; adoring grandfather to four grandchildren: Tiberius B., Maxfield D., Dezlan S. and Vivienne C. Longo; dear brother of Josephine Piccardi and her late husband, Hugo of Revere and Salvatore Longo and his wife, Linda of Somersworth, NH. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

All services were held privately in accordance with Michael’s many instructions and directives to his family and extended family.

Remembrances may be made to Tuft’s Medical Center, (Cancer Center), 800 Washington St., 7th Floor, Boston, MA 02111.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.