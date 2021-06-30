News Briefs

Cut 21 To Open on Revere Beach This July

Mayor Brian Arrigo toured Cut 21, the new restaurant coming to the Ryder apartment complex on Revere Beach Boulevard, with restauranteur Michael Aldi and the team at Redgate. The restaurant is set to open soon, with a planned ribbon cutting taking place on Saturday, July 3 at 5:00 PM.

“Cut 21 represents the transformative progress taking place on our cherished beachfront,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “My administration has focused on promoting Revere Beach to its highest and best use to the benefit of residents old and new. A vibrant restaurant scene not only offers residents with greater options for leisure and connecting with loved ones, but also delivers on our City’s promise of world-class, inclusive amenities. I look forward to working with and dining at Cut 21 and know our neighbors will welcome them as one of our own.”

The restaurant will bring high-end contemporary American dining to Revere Beach thanks to restauranteur Michael Aldi and Chef Greg Reeves. The lounge will overlook the Ryder boardwalk and Revere Beach and be open all four seasons. The Lounge at Cut 21, along with Dryft, will also be serving Ryder’s exclusive ‘Ryde The Waves’ beer – a pale ale created specifically for Ryder and Revere’s top dining establishments by BearMoose Brewery owner and master brewer Andrew Gilman.

“Dryft and Fine Line really established the new standard for dining and nightlife, said Damian Szary, a Principal at Redgate. “Cut 21 is just another exciting concept that contributes to that scene. We are incredibly excited to open our doors to the surrounding communities and bring more opportunities for residents to spend time with friends and family.”

Executive Chef Greg Reeves’ menu will focus on high-end contemporary American – with locally sourced, high-quality cuts of dry aged beef and freshly caught seafood. Reeves is also the Executive Chef/Owner of Viale. He was the Executive Chef at Green Street as well as a menu consultant for Trina’s Starlite Lounge and Pier 6. He is active in several charities including Food for Free, CASPAR homeless shelter, East End House and the Taste of Cambridge.

“Revere Beach corridor is an exceptional location that rivals any other beachfront property in Massachusetts,” said restauranteur Michael Aldi, who is also the creator of Dryft and Fine Line at Redgate’s 500 Ocean Avenue. “Were able to take advantage of the beachfront scene to create a vibrant new atmosphere with the goal of bringing back the culture and excitement of everyday foot traffic.”

Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop has New Rabbinical Intern

Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop is privileged to announce that it has engaged the services of a new rabbinical intern for the coming year. The rabbinical intern – Josh Schreiber – is currently a fourth-year student at the Rabbinical School of the Hebrew College in Newton. While a “native” – born in the Boston area – Josh spent his childhood on a secular kibbutz in Israel. He discovered American progressive Judaism after college in the U.S. and has been involved in Jewish education and prayer-leading in one capacity or another since the mid-1990s. Josh has a Masters in performance from the Longy School of Music in Cambridge, MA. and is also a certified teacher of the Feldenkrais Method of Somatic Education®. He uses the Feldenkrais Method to help musicians avoid injury and develop their musical voices.

Beginning at the end of June, rabbinical intern Schreiber will be leading various functions at the Temple where all can meet and welcome him.

In addition to the town of Winthrop, Josh and Temple Tifereth Israel service the Jewish communities of Chelsea, East Boston Everett and Revere.

Keep July 4th Celebrations Safe, Never Drive Impaired by Alcohol or Other Drugs

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) urges everyone to celebrate safely by planning ahead, and designating a non-drinking, unimpaired driver during the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 38% of all motor vehicle deaths during the 2019 July 4th holiday were alcohol related. From 2015 to 2019, 512 drivers who were killed during the July 4th holiday had a blood alcohol content of .08 above.

The holiday falls on a Sunday this year, making it a long weekend for government employees and many businesses that close on Monday in observance of the federal holiday.

“MADD is especially concerned anytime one of the holidays that are known for gatherings and celebrating with alcohol fall on a weekend. We want those gatherings to be fun, but we also want to make sure everyone gets home in one piece,” said MADD New England Executive Director, Bob Garguilo.

Over the July 4th holiday period in 2019 (6 p.m. July 3 – 5:59 a.m. July 8), nighttime was especially dangerous on America’s roads. According to NHTSA, almost 4 out of 5 (79%) fatal traffic crashes occurred between 6 p.m.–5:59 a.m. during the five-day period.

Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boating deaths in the United States. In 2019, when the primary cause is known, alcohol use was listed as the leading factor in 23% of recreational boating deaths. In addition, the 2020 Operation Dry Water campaign from July 3 to July 5 involved 620 agencies that made 625 impaired boating arrests, issued 8,666 citations and 28,659 safety warnings, according to the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

“Whether celebrations are on land or on the water this July 4th weekend, it’s so important that if you drink, don’t drive,” Garguilo said. “As the nation celebrates our independence and our return to normal activities, we want everyone to stay safe and make great memories with their family and friends.”

According to NHTSA:

In 2019, 515 people died in motor vehicle crashes over the July 4th holiday period (6 p.m. July 3 – 5:59 a.m. July 8, 2019). 38% (198) of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.

From 2015 to 2019, there were 1,339 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the 4th of July holiday period. 38% (512) of the drivers killed were alcohol-impaired (BAC of .08+).

During the 2019 July 4th holiday period, 69% of those who died in alcohol-impaired crashes were in a crash involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above .15.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers (with blood alcohol concentrations [BACs] at or above .08). In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed in drunk-driving crashes.

Nationally, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, except in Utah, where the limit is .05 BAC.

Although it’s illegal to drive when impaired by alcohol, in 2019, one person was killed every 52 minutes in a drunk driving crash on our nation’s roads.

Men are more likely than women to be driving drunk when involved in fatal crashes. In 2019, 21% of males were drunk, compared to 14% of females.

Of the traffic fatalities in 2019 among children 14 and younger, 19% (204) occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.

Among the 10,142 alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities in 2019, 68% (6,872) were in crashes in which at least one driver had a BAC of .15 or higher.

In 2019, motorcycle riders involved in fatal crashes had higher percentages of alcohol impairment than any other type of motor vehicle driver (29% for motorcycle riders, compared to drivers of passenger cars (20%), light trucks (19%), and large trucks (2%).

Nighttime is a particularly dangerous time to be on the roads: The rate of alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2019 was 3.3 times higher at night than during the day.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit http://www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.