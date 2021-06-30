Cogliandro Thanks Guinasso for his Service to Revere

Anthony Cogliandro, candidate for the Ward 3 seat on the Revere City Council, came to the Council Chambers Monday night following Councillor Arthur Guinasso’s announcement that he would not be seeking re-election. “I want to thank Arthur Guinasso for his four decades of service to the city of Revere,” Cogliandro told the Revere Journal. “He dedicated his life to public service and he will be remembered for years to come by the people in our city. I wish him and his family the absolute best. I will continue running a strong and positive campaign for the Ward 3 Councillor seat.”