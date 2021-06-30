City of Revere’s Short-Term Rental Office officially Opens July 1

Property owners with Short-Term Rentals required to register with City starting this summer

On August 24, 2020, the City Council passed the Short Term Rental Ordinance, an ordinance setting rules and regulations around short term rental properties in the city (Airbnb and Vrbo). This week, on July 1, 2021, the Short-Term Rental Office will officially open in the City of Revere, led by Director Nicholas Catinazzo.

There are about 110 short term rental units currently identified by the City. The Short-Term Rental Office will be sending letters to each property owner regarding a registration and inspection system, which is set to be in place this summer. Each applicant will have one month to complete the registration and comply with the Ordinance’s registration procedures. This is required of all short-term rental owners. Failure to comply with the Short-Term Rental Ordinance may include the imposition of daily fines of $300.00, a Cease-and-Desist Order, or court action to compel compliance with the Ordinance.

The ordinance requires that all units of housing posted for short term rental be registered with the city, pending an inspection from an Inspector from the Office of Short-Term Rental. The City will provide software for online registration effective August 1. There will be a $50 Inspection Fee for registration, and a $150 registration fee once inspection is approved.

“I am looking forward to working with homeowners who will have a chance to register their property legally and safely,” said Nicholas Catinazzo, Director of Short-Term Rentals. “Our department is excited to introduce a new software package which will make it easier for homeowners to register and pay their application fee online.”

The Short-Term Rental Ordinance, as well as key elements and contact information, is now available on revere.org/str. If you are interested in renting out a short-term rental property or have questions about the ordinance, please do not hesitate to reach out to Nicholas Catinazzo at 781-485-8479.