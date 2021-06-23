RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Softball Team Outlasts Lynn Classical to Win GBL Cup

It was only fitting that the championship game of the Greater Boston League softball tourney between Lynn Classical and Revere came down to extra innings.

The GBL foes, who have carried over their intense rivalry from when both were members of the Northeastern Conference for 14 years, split their two encounters during the regular season, with the Lady Patriots taking the first meeting and the Lady Rams gaining revenge in the rematch.

The rubber game of their three-game personal duel last Tuesday at Griswold Park was more-than-worthy of a championship bout between the top two teams in the GBL.

RHS ace pitcher Adrianna Fusco and her LC counterpart fired goose eggs through the first four frames until Classical broke through for two runs in the bottom of the fifth (Classical was the home team by virtue of a better GBL regular-season record).

However, the Lady Patriots struck right back in the top of the sixth to deadlock matters at 2-2 and send the game into extras.

After a scoreless seventh, eighth, and ninth frames, the Lady Patriots struck for three runs in the top of the 10th, the key blow coming off the bat of Nina Cassinello, who delivered a two-run double. Nina herself eventually scored on a sac fly by Adrianna Keefe to make it 5-2.

That left it up to Fusco to preserve the win, which Adrianna did admirably to complete her 10-inning masterpiece in which she fanned 13 enemy batters and allowed only seven hits to a good-hitting Lady Ram squad.

For coach Joe Ciccarello and his all-senior team, the exciting victory culminated a season filled with many other highlights — and certainly will be one they will cherish forever.

Ventura Sets New RHS Record in 110 High Hurdles

Revere High ace track man Cam Ventura established a new school record in the 110 meter high hurdles in a tri-meet with Greater Boston League rivals Malden and Lynn Classical last week.

Cam’s hurdling dash of 14.5 seconds easily broke the old standard of 14.7 by Steve Kirklys that had stood in the Revere High record books for 39 years.

Ventura’s record-setting performance was among the many highlights for coach Sam Ros’s Patriots, who handily dispatched of both rivals. The meet was scored as a true tri-meet (five points for first, three for second, two for third, and one for fourth), with Revere tallying 116 points to 26 for Classical and 10 for Malden.

Cam was a triple-winner for the Patriots, also capturing the 200 dash in 22.7 seconds and the triple jump.

Rayan Riazi was a double-winner for Revere with first-places in the javelin and discus. Rayan also grabbed second spot in both the 110 hurdles and the 100 dash to account for a meet-leading 16 points on the day.

Other first-place finishers for the Patriots in their respective events were: Ricardo Goncalves in the 400 hurdles; Victor Pelatere in the two mile in a clocking of 11:37.2; Mark Marchese in the 100 dash in 11.70; Mohamed Oaukani in the mile in 5:34; James Clauto in the high jump with a leap of 6’-0”; Ramadan Barry in the long jump; Alaa Atoui in the shot-put; Mahdi Bellemsieh in the 800 in 2:32.2; and Tommy Desir in the 400 dash in 55.6.

Adding three points to the Revere scoresheet with second-place efforts were: Desir in the 400 hurdles; Rami Ameziane in the mile; Barry in the high jump; Kevin Willett in the shot-put; Marchse in the 200 dash; and Pelatere in the 400 dash.

Third-place efforts were turned in by Ricardo Goncalves in the 400 dash; Kenny Le in the 800; Felipe Maia in the 200 dash; Abbas Atoui in the discus; Barry in the 110 hurdles; and Pelatere in the triple jump.

Contributing single points with fourth-place finishes were: Marchese in the javelin; Willett in the discus; Miguel Leonarte in the two-mile run; and Jonathan Samuel in the mile.

The Patriot 4 x 100 quartet of Felipe Maia, Allen Hou, Steve Ticlayauri, and Abbas Atoui earned five points for their winning relay.

Ros and his crew will conclude their season today (Wednesday) in the GBL Meet.

Bettero Wins Four Events in Tri-Meet

The RHS girls maintained their undefeated season last Wednesday, topping Greater Boston League rivals Malden and Lynn Classical in a tri-meet.

The Lady Patriots were led to victory by captain Carolina Bettero, who was Revere’s top scorer with 20 points. Carolina won four events — the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, high jump, and triple jump.

Jerelys Canales was the second top-scorer for Revere with 13 points. Jerelys took first place in the long jump, second place in the high jump and 200 dash, and added a point with a third place in the 100 dash.

Rocio Gonzalez kept her undefeated streak alive in the two mile with another first place finish. Other first-place finishers for the Lady Patriots were Gianna Mahoney in both the shot-put and javelin and Natalia Lopez in the discus.

Second-place finishers included Natalia Lopez in the shot-put, Yasmin Riazi in the discus, Fatima Hartout in the mile, and senior Isabella Cuartas in both the 100 and 400 dashes.

Contributing points to the Revere side of the scoresheet with third-place finishes were Carly Bennet in the mile, Yasmin Riazi in the 400 dash, Maajda Louaddi in the 800, and Tiffany Esteves in the 200 dash.

On Thursday, Gianna Mahoney and Alannah Burke competed at the Division 1 North State meet. Gianna took home an eighth-place medal in the javelin, an event in which she was undefeated during the regular season in the GBL, with a throw of 95’-8”.

Alannah competed in the 800 and ran a 2:28.57, a time that is only .17 seconds off the RHS school record.

Burke will have a chance to break the record when coach Racquel MacDonald and her crew compete in the GBL Meet today (Wednesday).

Ventura, Clauto Win Medals at D-1 Meet

A contingent of members of the Revere High boys track and field team competed in the Division 1 State Meet that was held this past week. Only athletes who have met pre-qualifying standards are eligible to compete in the meet.

“We had an okay performance at the State Divisional meet over the weekend,” said RHS head coach Sam Rose. “We had Mark Marchese compete in the 100 meters, Rayan Riazi in the 110 meter hurdles, Cam Ventura in the 110 meter hurdles, long jump, and triple jump, and James Clauto in the long jump and high jump.”

Among the highlights for the Patriots were the performances of Clauto in the high jump and Ventura in the long jump to earn medals and qualify for the upcoming All-State Championship Meet.

Clauto finished in fifth place in the high jump with a leap of 6’-0”, tying his season-best.

“From watching his jumps, everyone says the same thing about James — that he has the ability to jump at least 6’-6”. This being his first year of jumping, and jumping this high, is a great accomplishment,” said Ros.

As for Ventura, his long jump of 20’-5.5” landed Cam an eighth-place medal and earned him a ticket to the All-States at Norwell High this Saturday.

The quartet of Ventura, Clauto, Marchese, and Riazi also competed in the 4 x 100 relay. The foursome ran a season-best time of 45.29, but came up shy by just .07 of a second from an eighth-place finish that would have earned a medal and sent them onward to the all-states.

RHS Tennis Teams Compete in GBL Tourney

The Revere High boys and girls tennis teams participated in last week’s Greater Boston League championship match that featured the top singles players and top doubles teams from each school who competed in eight-game pro sets.

On the boys’ side, Revere’s #1 player, Ashton Hoang, represented the Patriots in the singles play. Ashton handily dispatched of his first-round opponent with an 8-0 shutout, but then ran into the top player in the league from Malden in the semifinals and fell by a similar 8-0 score.

“The Malden player is ranked in the top 100 nationally for 16’s,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “Ashton is the number two player in the GBL, but just had a bad draw.”

In the doubles side of the tourney, Nafiz Islam and Matthew Chianca took the court for Revere.

“They played well, but lost to a very good Medford team, 8-3,” noted Flynn.

For RHS coach Carla Maniscalco’s girls’ squad, first singles Nada Abou Hadiba lost in a tiebreaker against Everett in the first round, 8-9

In the doubles match, the tandem of Meryem Charty and Kathy Trinh lost to Malden in the first round, 1-8.

RHS Baseball, Softball Teams Fall in Tourney

The Revere High baseball and softball teams competed in the North Sectional of the Division 1 State Tourney on Monday.

The baseball Patriots, who were seeded seventh in the D-1 North, dropped a 16-2 decision to 10th-seeded Lexington.

As for the softball squad, who were seeded fourth in the D-1 North, they came up on the short end of a 14-7 decision to 20th-seeded Concord-Carlisle.