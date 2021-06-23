Obituaries 06-23-2021

Ann Mandatori

Verizon Retiree

Ann (DiGregorio) Mandatori was born in Boston on December 24, 1943 and passed away Sunday, June 13 after a long-term illness at her family’s home in Peabody.

Ann worked for Verizon for 45 years and was a loving aunt, great aunt and a wonderful friend to many.

Ann was married to the late Michael Mandatori of Revere for 46 years. She is survived by her nephew, Paul A. Serino, his wife, Jeanette and their three children; Zachary, Alec and Sarah of Peabody and her brother in-law, Paul J. Serino of Revere. Ann was the daughter of the late Anthony and Phyllis DiGregorio of Revere and sister to the late Patricia Serino of Revere. Ann worked for Verizon for 45 years and was a loving aunt, great aunt and a wonderful friend to many.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday, June 29 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Ann was a patient of Care Dimensions for the past year and a half and the family would appreciate donations be made to Care Dimensions in lieu of flowers. How to Give – make a donation by check payable to Care Dimensions mailed to 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Donate online by using our secure online service to charge your donation to your credit card. Download our form and mail with your check or credit card information. Your Support is Important – Care Dimensions https://www.caredimensions.org/giving/your-support-is-important.cfm For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Teresa Gulla

Of Revere

Teresa (Colarusso) Gulla of Revere passed away on June 16 at the age 90.

Born in Boston on April 15, 1931 to the late Frank and Mary (Lespasio), she was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Gulla, devoted mother of Frank Gulla of Revere, Joe Gulla of Peabody, Joanne Winn and her husband, Dave of Peabody and the late John Gulla; cherished grandmother of Davida Winn, Michael Gulla and the late Joey Gulla; adored great grandmother of Matthew and Drayven Gulla; dear sister of Adeline Costanzo and her late husband, Tony of New Hampshire, Francine Ricupero and her husband, David of Melrose and the late Angela Colarusso. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere on Monday June 21, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church. Entombment was at Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Teresa’s name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or at dana-farber.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Marie Pirrello

Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, East Boston on Friday, June 18 for Marie D. “Mary” (Salamone) Pirrello, a longtime East Boston resident, who died at her daughter’s home in Revere on June 15 in the loving presence of her family and God following a brief illness. She was in her 98th year. Services concluded with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Marie was born to Benedetto and Angelina (Drogo) Salamone on June 26, 1923 in East Boston. Marie, was also known as Mary, remained in East Boston and lived in the same house all of her life. She

was educated in Boston Public Schools and attended East Boston High School.

Like in so many families during her era, Mary had to to work in Boston’s Garment District to help support the family. She began as a stitcher and quickly worked her way up to floor lady. Mary left behind her work when she was married to her husband, Phillip Pirrello in 1947.

She then became a homemaker, raised her two daughters and took care of the home. She cherished her role as wife and mother. Mary was a woman of wit, smarts and humor. She loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. She had a special place for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was truly the matriarch of her family. Mary loved to cook for any and all occasions. Anyone who knew Mary, knew that she loved her trips to the Casinos. She loved playing the slots for hours. She was also a longtime Celtics fan. Mary knew every single Celtics player, past and present. Her age represents a long life spent loving, sharing, teaching and making memories.

She was the beloved wife of the late Phillip “Lepo” Pirrello for 48 years, loving and treasured mother of Josephine Parziale and her husband, Carmen and Angela Buchan and her late husband, Thomas J. Buchan, Jr., all of Revere; cherished grandmother of David Parziale of Reading, Phillip Parziale and his wife, Jenney of Boston, Karen Wells and her husband, Kevin of Danvers, Carmen “C.J.” Parziale and his wife, Jaclyn of Boxford, Linda J. Hart and her husband, David of Revere and Marie Russell and her husband, Edward of Ocala, FL; adored great grandmother of Ashley, Kayla, Olivia, Eddie, Stephanie, Andrea, Samantha, Tommy, Sydney, Matthew, Nathan and Peter; dear sister of the late Stella A. DiPerri, Benedetto Salamone, Paul Salamone, Robert Salamone and Josephine Forti. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and by many friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Kimberly Colon

Of Salem, formerly of Revere

Kimberly M. (Antonucci) Colon of Salem formerly of Revere, passed away unexpectedly on June 15 at the age of 47.

Born in Malden on January 21, 1974 to the late Phillip Antonucci Jr. and Diane (Delaney), she was the devoted mother of Brianna Jackson of Quincy and Alexandra Carrillo, Tyler and Kyle Colon, all of Salem, adored grandmother of Na’leah Reynolds and Sophia Plaza and dear sister of Phillip Antonucci III and his companion, Donna DiVenuti of Revere, cherished aunt of Michael Antonucci and Phillip Antonucci IV.

A Graveside Prayer Service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett on Thursday, June 24 at 12:45 p.m. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Veronica Maffeo

Of Revere

Veronica R. Maffeo of Revere passed away on June 12 after a long battle with cancer.

The daughter of the late Pasquale A. Maffeo and Marion (Wells) Maffeo of Revere, she is survived by her brothers: Theordore A. Maffeo, and his partner, Wanda Manzo of East Boston and Pasquale Maffeo, Jr. and his wife, Karen of Boxford, her sister, Virginia Norris and her husband, Richard Norris of Derry, NH and the late Marion Gallucci of Everett. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 25 at Boston Cremation, 287 Main St, Malden from 9 to 11 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.

Vicki Taylor

Famed Female Ventriloquist

Funeral Services and interment were held privately for Vicki Taylor, who died on Monday, June 14 at the Kaplan Family Hospice of Danvers following a long illness. She was 94 years old.

Vicki was born to Enrico and Mary (DiFucci) Lorio in Long Island, New York. She was raised and educated in Astoria, Long Island and was a graduate of Astoria High School. Vicki was a young woman who had beauty, talent, wit and humor. She wanted to work in show business and her passion led her to travel the show business circuit. Vicki could sing and dance, but it was with her husband, Roy Douglas’ training and guidance, that she became one of the very few female ventriloquists. Vicki toured with her husband and she eventually went on her own with “Ronnie.” Her show became known as Vicki Taylor & Ronnie. Vicki toured all over Europe and throughout the United States. She played in Las Vegas and The Palace on the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. She played variety shows, night clubs, banquets and many other events. Vicki opened for many A-list celebrities and became friends with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., Baby Rosemarie, Jimmy Durante, Tottie Fields, Rosemary Clooney, Paul Anka, Neil Sedaka, Milton Berle, Pat Cooper, Mel Torme’, Frankie Laine; just to name a few. Vicki was also very good friends with George Clarke, formerly of the Boston Globe, he often reported on her and her shows.

One of the fascinating standouts about Vicki was being labeled as one of the few who could do the “Double Voice” and she was known as the very finest. During this time, Vicki was raising her son, Ronald L. Douglas. Vicki took her son on the road often. Her son also rubbed elbows with these celebrities. Vicki had dozens of photos with her son being held by Frank Sinatra, Mel Torme’ and many others. Vicki continued her long career, where she lived aboard a cruise ship for over five years. Vicki settled in Revere in 1990’s and resided at Friendly Garden on Revere Street. She continued to perform at senior events until she was 87 years old.

She was a woman who set out at a young age to be in show business, found her niche and was one of the very best and well renowned for almost 70 years. She would always close a show saying, “I’d like to retire, but Ronnie won’t let me.”

She was the loving and cherished mother of Ronald J. Douglas, dear sister of Salvatore Lorio and his wife, Jean, Thomasina Mancuso and John Lorio, all of Long Island, NY and the late Carmela Yederlinick and Josephine Brogan. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends and fans.

Vicki was a longtime member of A.G.V.A. (Actors Guild of Ventriloquist Association). Her beloved ventriloquist doll and partner “Ronnie” is now owned by a private collector, along with many others made by creator John Carroll.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit www. vertuccioandsmith.com.

Diana Wilhardt

Longtime Cherished Employee of IHOP Revere Who Also Ran a Karaoke Business

Diana (Fruciano) Wilhardt of Malden passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on June 15 at the age of 67.

Diana had a large extended family and many loving friends. The Great Eight will never be the same. Diana enjoyed working her karaoke business for many years with Michael at local clubs and was a long time cherished employee of IHop Revere. Diana had a huge sparkling personality and will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Born in Revere on October 1, 1953 to the late Giuseppe and Maria (Fazio), she was the beloved wife of Michael Wilhardt, devoted mother of Saramarie Durgin and her late twin brother, Sean, Joey Wilhardt of Leesburg, VA, and Michael Sanders of Phoenix, AZ; cherished grandmother of Makayla, Sean, Michael, Cody, and Alysa and dear sister of Joseph Fruciano of Rowley, Sarah Fruciano of Malden and the late Frank Fruciano.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, June 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diana’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at www.stjude.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Mary Flammia

Devoted Homemaker, Mother and Grandmother Who Kept Family at the Core of Everything She Did

Mary I. (Spagnolo) Flammia, 83, passed away on Sunday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Flammia, Sr. with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.

Born in Boston, raised in Revere and most recently a resident of Saugus, Mrs. Flammia was the daughter of the late Rosario and Teresa Spagnolo. After graduating from Revere High School, she worked briefly for New England Telephone & Telegraph. A devoted homemaker, mother and grandmother she continuously kept family at the core of everything she did – instilling that lesson which will be passed on for generations to come.

Mrs. Flammia is survived by her six children: Charles Flammia Jr. and his wife, Kim of Gloucester, Linda LaViska, Anthony Flammia, Alfred Flammia, Joseph Flammia, Edward Flammia and his wife, Greice; seven grandchildren: William Flammia, Laura LaViska, Ricky LaViska, Gianna Moran, Catalina Flammia, Marcella Flammia and Arthur Flammia and three great grandchildren: Brae, Marconi and Ella. She was the sister of Vincent Spagnolo, Rosario Spagnolo, Antonio Spagnolo, Catherine Tiro, Elizabeth Arone, Constance Riley and the late Domenic B. Spagnolo.

An hour of visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus today, Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery, Saugus, at noon. For directions and condolences: www.BisbeePorcella.com.

Lucy Cirace

Of Lynnfield

Lucy R. (Bianco) Cirace of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere and East Boston, died on June 22.

The beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Cirace, she was the devoted mother of Marilyn Caruso and her husband, Ralph J. of Lynnfield; loving grandmother of Alisa Fitzgerald and her husband, Wayne of Boxford; cherished great-grandmother of Zachary and Andrew and dear sister of the late Josephine Cavatorta, Florence Dalton, Mary Caladare, Angelo Bianco, Nicholas Bianco and Salvatore Bianco. Lucy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com