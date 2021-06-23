News Briefs

The Veterans Bounce Back Barbeque on Friday, June 25

The Department of Veterans Services Invites Residents to the Veterans Bounce Back Barbeque on Friday, June 25 from 4:30-6:30 PM. The event will take place at the American Legion Post 61 on Broadway in Revere. The event is in gratitude for those Revere residents who have served in the United States Military. The Veteran Service Office strongly encourages residents to get a COVID vaccine before attending this event. They also strongly encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing while in attendance.

New Rodent Baiting Measures Are Sought

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna and City Council President are asking the City’s director of municipal inspections to use “less invasive poison” in its rodent control efforts.

McKenna said she has spoken with park rangers at the Belle Isle Reservation “and what they’re seeing is many dead animals showing up, like owls, hawks, and other wildlife.”

“A recent article in the Boston Globe cited poison that killed an eagle after eating a rat,” said McKenna. “HYM (the firm developing the Suffolk Downs property) was asked by the Friends of Belle Isle to use a less invasive poison when they took down their stables and they complied,” noted McKenna.

The councillor requested that utility companies also follow the same procedure and that the city hold the companies accountable for their actions.

Zambuto said the goal of the motion was “noble,” but there are details that must be discussed in the Council’s Health and Human Services and Ways and Means Subcommittees.

“I support this, but we need some details,” summarized Zambuto.