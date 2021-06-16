RHS Roundup

RHS Boys Track Remains Undefeated

The Revere High boys outdoor track & field team remained undefeated with a pair of victories over previously-undefeated Chelsea and Lynn English in a tri-meet this past week.

The meet was scored as a true tri-meet. The Patriots scored 90 points, Chelsea tallied 53 points, and Classical accumulated just 19.

The Patriots opened the meet by capturing the first three spots in the 400 meter hurdles to take 10 of the possible 11 points. Ricardo Goncalves sped to victory in a time of 66.60 seconds, followed closely behind by teammates Tommy Desir in 66.70 and Victor Pelatere in 69.80.

Pelatere, the Greater Boston League’s cross-country champion in the Fall II spring campaign, then came back to win the two-mile run in a clocking of 14:05 to add five more points onto the Revere scoresheet.

In the 100 meter dash, Revere went 2-3, with Mark Marchese grabbing second in 11.30 and Rayan Riazi in third in 11.60.

In the mile, Mohamed Oaukani took first place in 5:51.1. In the high jump, James Clauto finished first with a leap of 5’-8” and Ramadan Barry took second with a jump of 5’-6”.

Barry leapt to a second-place finish in the long jump with a landing of 18’-9”. He was followed by teammates Cam Ventura in third (18’-7”) and Sami Elasri in fourth (17’-11”).

Ventura topped the field in the triple jump with a final landing of 40’-3” and Marchese took third with a jump of 35’-5”.

Ventura took his second first-place finish of the day in the 110 high hurdles with a clocking of 15.7. Barry took third in 20.8.

Elasri led a 1-2-3 Revere romp in the 400 dash with a time of 54.8. Augusto Goncalves was second in 55.6 and Desir was third in 56.7.

In the 800 meter event, Mahdi Bellemsieh added three points to the Patriot cause with a second place finish in 2:27.3.

Elasri scored three points in the 200 dash with a second-place performance in 26.8.

Yophee Ek gave Revere five points with a first place in the shot-put with a throw of 38’-0”. In the discus, Riazi was third with a toss of 92’-4” and Elijah Nater was fourth with a spin of 89’-6”.

Ryan Doucette was king of the javelin, throwing the spear 121’-7”, and teammate Riazi was close behind in second spot with his toss of 121’-1”.

The Patriot quartet of Clauto, Riazi, Marchese, and Ventura won the 4 x 100 relay with a time of 45.1, well ahead of second-place Chelsea in 49.8.

Cam Ventura was the top scorer of the day for coach Sam Ros’s Patriots with 13.25 points.

The Patriots are set to wrap up their regular-season today (Wednesday) with a meet at Harry Della Russo Stadium. A number of the Patriots will compete in the State Meet later this week.

RHS Softball Team Reaches GBL Finals

The Revere High softball team advanced to the championship game of the Greater Boston League playoffs this past weekend and had been scheduled to meet Lynn Classical on Monday in the title tilt.

However, the contest was postponed to yesterday (Tuesday) because of the bad weather.

Coach Joe Ciccarello and his crew met Classical twice during the regular season and split the two contests with the Lady Rams, who perennially are among the top teams on the No. Shore.

RHS Girls Trackwins Tri-Meet

The Revere High girls track team earned a pair of victories over Greater Boston League rivals Chelsea and Lynn English in a tri-meet that was held this past week.

Carolina Bettero led the way for coach Racquel MacDonald’s squad, scoring 20 of the Lady Patriots’ 76 points with first-place finishes in four events, the 400 hurdles, the 100 high hurdles, the high jump, and the triple jump.

Jerelys Canales was a double-winner for Revere, capturing the 200 dash and the long jump. Jerelyn also scored three points with a second-place performance in the high jump for a total of 13 points on the day.

Other first-place finishers for the Lady Patriots were Rocio Gonzalez in the two-mile, Gianna Mahoney in the javelin, Carly Bennett in the mile, Isabella Cuartas in the 400 dash, and Alannah Burke in the 800.

Adding three points onto the Revere side of the scoresheet with a second-place finish was Alannah Burke in the long jump.

Contributing two points to the Revere cause with third-place finishes were Rocio Gonzales in her first-ever javelin throw, Tiffany Esteves in the 100 and 200 dashes, and Yasmin Riazi in the 400 dash.

MacDonald and her crew will take on Lynn Classical and Malden today (Wednesday) at Harry Della Russo Stadium. A few of the RHS girls also will be competing in the Division 1 North State championships on Thursday and Saturday.

Lee Claims Singles Win for RHS Girls Tennis

Junior Sofia Lee won her match at third singles in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, to provide the main highlight for the Revere girls’ tennis team in its match with Medford last week.

With coach Carla Mansicalco and her squad having wrapped up their regular season, Revere will be participating in the Greater Boston League’s individual tournament that will feature the top singles player and top doubles team from each GBL school.

Nada Abou Hadiba will represent Revere at first singles and the tandem of Meryem Charty and Kathy Trinh will take the court in the doubles competition.

The tournament is scheduled for today (Wednesday) at Tufts.

Balanced Attack for RHS Boys Lacrosse

Although the Revere High boys soccer team came up on the short end of a 12-9 decision to Somerville last week, the Patriots featured a balanced scoring attack.

Jarrod Natola led the RHS offense with three goals and two assists. Cam Correia scored two goals to go with an assist and Bruce Culleton reached the back of the Somerville net for a pair of goals.

Also chipping in with goals were Neilson Landaverde and Hamza Ouriour. Hamza also was credited with an assist.

“Although we lost, it is nice to see more players scoring each game since the beginning of our season,” said RHS head coach Zach McDannell.

RHS Boys Tennis Plays Well Vs. Malden

The Revere High boys tennis team came up short in its match with Malden last week, but RHS head coach Mike Flynn was pleased with his team’s effort.

“We played well, but Malden is a very solid and experienced GBL team,” said Flynn. “Our top singles player, Ashton Hoang, who is the second-best player in the GBL lost 0-6, 0-6 to one of the best players I have seen in my coaching career either in the NEC or GBL.”

At #2 singles, Nafiz Islam played well and lost 3-6, 3-6 to an experienced Malden player. At #3 singles, Matthew Chianca played what Flynn termed “a great match” and lost to a good player 6-7 (3-7), 3-6.

At doubles, Luis Galvez and Alex Waxer played well and lost to a strong team 0-6, 0-6.

RHS Girls Lacrosse Drops Close Contest

The Revere High girls lacrosse team celebrated Senior Night last week at which the six members of the Class of 2021 — Mayerly Ortez, Nicole Marin, Jen Silva, Minnah Sheikh, Asmaa Omar, and Julianna DiCicco — were honored before the game for their contributions to the girls lacrosse program.

Although the Lady Patriots dropped a heartbreaking 10-9 decision to Medford, in which the visiting Lady Mustangs scored the winning goal in the final seconds, RHS head coach Karen Atkinson was pleased with her team’s effort.

“Our lack of overall experience was detrimental to us during this game,” said Atkinson, “but I could not be prouder of the game itself. The girls played so well, with complete trust in one another.

“Six of our nine goals were assisted, which is a coach’s dream,” Atkinson added. “Jen Silva, our goalie, had 22 recorded saves for the game, which was huge for us.”

Asmaa Omar led the Revere offense, scoring six goals, Julianna DiCicco scored one goal and had three assists, Angela Huynh added a goal, and Skyla DeSimone scored a goal and earned two assists.

“Along with the goal scorers, our defense did a tremendous job working together, and our attack helped with the transition to our offensive end,” said Atkinson. “Clearly, the score wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but the girls did well.”

Earlier in the week Revere played Malden and dropped a 19-1 decision.

“We struggled during our Malden game to score,” noted Atkinson. “The final was 19-1, but I genuinely believe the score does not depict how much Revere has improved over the past few weeks. The girls were working together to force dropped balls and rushed our opponent’s passes, but we could not come up with the ground ball.”