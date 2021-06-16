Obituaries 06-16-2021

Arthur “Daddy Duff” Duffy, Jr.

Horse Owner and Trainer Who Also Ran Duffy Oil for Many Years

Arthur A. “Daddy Duff” Duffy, Jr., 83, died on Monday, June 7 at home surrounded by his loving family.

The husband of the late Frances V. “Chickie” (D’Amico) Duffy, he was born, raised and a lifelong resident of Revere.

Mr. Duffy was the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Dougherty) Duffy. After the death of his father, he ran Duffy Oil for many years. “Daddy Duff” also continued to work as a horse trainer and owner for over 50 years at various race tracks including Suffolk Downs, Rockingham and Laurel and Bowie’s racetracks in Maryland. He also enjoyed watching cowboy movies.

Mr. Duffy is survived by his four children: Elizabeth Lezell, Arthur Duffy (his caretaker), Wayne M. Duffy and Joseph Duffy, all of Revere; six grandchildren: Christina, Michael, Caitlin, Joseph, Anthony and Angelo; two great grandchildren, Aries and Amelia; one sister, Elinor Pratt and her husband, Frederick of Revere and two nephews, Steven and Fred.

Donations in Arthur’s name may be made to The American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org.

Services at the request of the family are private.

Joan Beraldi

Retired Electronics Technician and School Bus Driver

Joan was born in Cambridge on July 4, 1935 to the late Walter and Josephine Trokiel. The family moved from Cambridge to Revere in 1950.

Joan worked as an electronics technician in the Greater Boston area. After retirement, she worked as a school bus driver taking special needs children to school. She enjoyed the relationships that she developed with many of the children and their parents and looked forward to greeting the kids each day.

Joan enjoyed many activities and hobbies. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing delicious meals with portions that were large enough to feed twice as many people than were seated at the table. Every holiday was like Thanksgiving. She also enjoyed taking an occasional break from cooking to eat at restaurants with family and friends, which was often an adventure for those at the table because of her high expectations of the quality of the cooking. She was passionate about animals and had many toy poodles as pets, including her favorite, Toby.

She always kept a full bucket of peanuts on hand to feed the squirrels and birds. She traveled to various parts of the world, such as a trip with her daughter to Spain and another trip to Dubai to visit her grandson and his family. She enjoyed close-by trips with friends to local casinos. Finally, she enjoyed spending time outdoors planting flowers and various types of trees

She was predeceased by her late husband Joseph L. Beraldi. Joan is survived by her son, Robert J. Palermo of Revere and her daughter, Deborah A. Belfiore and her husband, Joseph Belfiore of Hampton, NH; her grandsons: Robert J. Palermo Jr. and his wife, Renee M. Palermo of Caledonia, Michigan and Matthew P. Palermo and his wife, Yulia Palermo of Dubai, UAE. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Jadyn, Briella, Aleksandra and Ander Palermo, who she enjoyed spending time with on Facetime.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, June 16 at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Following the services at Saint Anthony’s Church, she will be interred at the Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. The burial service will be private for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, given her affection for animals, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston or a charity of your choice. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Gerard Vincent Roberto

Retired Boston Globe Delivery Driver

Gerard Vincent Roberto, 82 of Wakefield, died Friday, June 11 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Born in Boston on October 2, 1938. the son of the late Angelo and Carmela (Salimone) Roberto, he was raised in a neighborhood in Boston formerly known as the “West

End.” From there he lived in East Boston and Revere, where he raised his family, before finally settling in Wakefield. He had worked as a delivery driver for the Boston Globe.

He was the loving father of Katherine Kneeland and her husband, Paul of Saugus, Laura Roper and her husband, Lawrence of Lynnfield and Toni Roberto and Jarred Ciampi of Wakefield; brother of Richard Roberto and his wife, Maureen of Florida, John Roberto and his wife, Joanne of Wilmington, James Robert, and the late Robert Roberto and his late wife, Angela and the cherished “Papa” to Alex and Jordan Roper, Christopher and Paul Kneeland and Domenic Ciampi.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Diane Totten

Management Contractor/Consultant Who Will Affectionately Be Remembered for Her Caring, Generous and Thoughtful Ways

Diane CL (Longfield) Totten passed away Friday, June 11 after living with metastasized recurrent breast cancer.

Diane was the loving wife of Vietnam Navy veteran, masonry instructor and business owner, John R. Totten of Cape Cod and Boston.

She was born and raised in East Boston, attended Boston Public Schools and graduated from Pope John XXIII High School in Everett. She was an excellent student and was actively involved in many extracurricular activities, including Junior Achievement.

Diane was a hard worker. She often worked two jobs, beginning employment at Liberty Market, East Boston, where she was promoted several times before graduating high school.

Diane earned her bachelor’s degree in Sociology, summa cum laude, from Framingham State College. Following a vocation in the travel industry, she transitioned into a career in Consumer Relations and Human Resources and further pursued her studies in business and law. In later years, as a management contractor/consultant, Diane partnered with senior decision-makers of major corporations and start-up companies. She also assumed operations of her husband’s seasonal contracting business.

Diane was well-liked and had many interests. She was a former member of the Boston Ski and Sports Association and Ski Wheelers. She had a passion for musical theater and dance, both as a patron and performer. In her quiet moments, she enjoyed writing.

Diane relocated several times before residing on Cape Cod, in the Boston area and on the South Shore with her husband, John, sharing with him her fondness for travel, big band music and ballroom dance.

Diane will affectionately be remembered for her caring, generous and thoughtful ways.

Diane’s parents were the late Wilbert “Bill” Longfield and Anne J. (Rigano) Longfield of Cambridge, formerly of East Boston. Her sister was the late Julie Longfield of Revere and East Boston. She is survived by her brother, “Chuck” Longfield and his wife, Susie Mees-Longfield of Cambridge, niece, Kate and nephews, Tim and Matt Longfield, plus many loving cousins.

Family and friends will honor Diane’s life by gathering in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, Belmont on Thursday, June 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. Friday before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 770 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge. Services are smoke and fragrance free.

Bernadette “Drena” James

Retail Fashion Retiree

Bernadette D. “Drena” (DeOrio) James of Revere passed away June 12 at the age of 82.

Mrs. James worked in retail fashion for many years with her own boutiques in Malden and Boston as well as working for Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.

The beloved wife of Wilfred T. James, she was the cherished mother of Deborah Abreu and her husband, Fernando and the late Ronald James and the adored grandmother of Jonathan Abreu. Drena is also survived by many friends and extended family members.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, Revere on Tuesday, June 15 followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Roger Purrington

Retired US Army Chief Warrant Officer 3

Roger Purrington of Gloucester, VA, formerly of Wayland, MA, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on June 13 at the age of 61. Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired after 20 years as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. He enjoyed projects around the house and gardening. Roger was a big football fan and his favorite team was the Denver Broncos. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Born in Wayland on March 7, 1960 to the late Fredrick and Mary (Haley), he is survived by his loving mother, Dorothy Sulik and her husband, Jack of Stoneham, dear son in law of Paul and Mary Buonfiglio of Revere; beloved husband of Jennifer (Buonfiglio) Purrington, loving father of Ryan and Jay Purrington of Virginia and Ashley Grace of South Carollina; adored grandfather of Charles, Warren and Korra; caring brother of Martha Langan and her husband, Paul of South Carolina, Christopher Purrington of Colorado and the late Jay and Sarah Purrington. He also leaves behind his dearest friends, Stacey Foley and Jana Hagood. He was the loving nephew of the late Eleanor “Ellie” Adgate and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger’s name to Gloucester, VA Fire Department, P.O. Box 1417, Gloucester, VA 23061 or at gvfrs.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com