Board of Health Lifts State of Emergency

Special to The Journal

The Revere Board of Health announced they lifted the State of Emergency issued last year on March 19, 2020. As of today, masks are no longer required at City Hall and other city buildings for fully vaccinated individuals. Masks for those not vaccinated are still strongly encouraged.

Also, with the end of the Governor’s Covid-19 State of Emergency, credit card fees will no longer be absorbed by the city foron online payments. The City continues to absorb online fees for those who choose to pay by bank account rather than by credit payment. Mayor Brian Arrigo is currently working with the City Clerk to solidify a reopening plan for public meetings in Revere.

“The lifting of the State of Emergency is a milestone for our city and testament to all the incredible work our residents, the Emergency Response Team, COVID Ambassadors, and local nonprofits,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “I am proud of all that we have been able to accomplish to move our city forward toward responsible reopening and rapid recovery. With the rise in vaccination, there are fewer people getting Covid in the City of Revere. I strongly urge all residents who have not been vaccinated yet to do so.”

There are several vaccination clinics open this week:

Wednesday, June 16

At food distribution from 6-8 p.m. at The League for Special Needs (200 Winthrop Ave), anyone coming through the food pantry will be offered a J&J vaccine (until supply runs out)

FEMA will have their clinic at Rumney Marsh Academy (140 American Legion Highway) from 3-7 p.m., J&J and Pfizer

Thursday, June 17

Revere Beach (by pedestrian bridge) from 3-7 p.m., Pfizer

Sunday, June 20

FEMA at Rumney Marsh Academy (140 American Legion Highway) from 9-4, Pfizer and J&J

“As we lifted the State of Emergency in Revere, we also will remain dedicated to bringing vaccines to our residents throughout the summer in an effort to reduce barriers and increase confidence in this scientific breakthrough,” said Lauren Buck, Director of Revere Public Health. “We hope that continued vaccination efforts and declining COVID infections will help Revere residents feel safe to have a fun summer after such a hard year.”

As of June 10, 53% of Revere residents are fully vaccinated (32,453) and 64% of Revere residents (39,019) have at least one dose. The positivity rate has fallen below 1% for the first time since the pandemic started at 0.9%. Data has shown that when vaccination percentages increase, the weekly case numbers substantially decrease.

“While I am grateful that the city can take this next step towards normalcy, the fight against COVID is not over,” said Dr. Nathalee Kong. “I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of the numerous mobile vaccine clinics available throughout the city and I urge every resident to remain vigilant about symptoms and to get tested at one of the many free testing sites in the city – together we can keep Revere safe and healthy!”

Testing continues to be a priority in the city – the two largest testing sites at Suffolk Downs and Revere High School will be open until the end of September and we encourage everyone to continue to get tested if they believe they have been exposed.