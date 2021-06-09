Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival to Take Place in August

In coordination with the City of Revere and the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Revere Beach Partnership is excited to announce that we will be hosting a modified version of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival on August 6th – August 8th. After having to cancel the famed event in 2020, due to COVID-19, we are excited to be getting “Back To The Beach”!

“The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. With this as our focus, we are committed to creating a safe, family-friendly event and are working to develop a modified version of our beloved International Sand Sculpting Festival for all to enjoy,” said John Hamel, Chairman of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival Committee.

This year’s event will be a celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Revere Beach, America’s first public beach! The event will feature beautiful sand sculptures designed by the best sculptors in America. In addition, there will be food trucks, food vendors, exhibitors, and much more.

“Signs of hope and progress continue as we welcome back the International Sand Sculpting Festival this year,” Mayor Brian Arrigo said. “While the event may be a little different than years past, we have full confidence that the Revere Beach Partnership will produce a spectacular experience that represents the best of our community and the rich history of Revere Beach. I look forward to participating this year as we kick off our summer together again.”

We are excited to welcome guests from across Massachusetts, New England, and the United States back to Revere Beach and the festival. Details and announcements about the event will be announced at later date. Please check back for more information by visiting www.rbissf.com or by following our social media accounts.

Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2001.

The partnership is made up of a volunteer board that shares a love for Revere and Revere Beach.

For more information please visit www.reverebeachpartnership.com